GFF Technical Director hands vital football gear to Rupununi Regional Association for Grassroots Programme

Nov 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Rupununi Football Association (RFA) essential football gear has been topped up by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Member Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) for the ongoing grassroots programme in the region.

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph and Competitions Director Troy Peters presented the balls, bibs, and hurdles to RFA President Norbert Williams on Saturday, November 4, in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Joseph said “The RFA continues to lead with grassroots football. They have the largest population of players across the Nine Regional Associations as well as an astonishing 29 football clubs registered to the RFA. It is so satisfying to be able to support the passion and commitment of these clubs my presenting much needed equipment to help sustain the development of football in the RFA. We’ve exchanged ideas on how youth football can be further impacted through appropriate competition structures as well as clubs getting involved by promoting youth competitions”

Additionally, the GFF officials held fruitful discussions with the RFA’s Executive Committee regarding the ongoing grassroots programme. They also attended the RFA male and female senior men and women’s championship matches at Wadapna Sports Ground and witnessed the culmination of several months of exceptional club football in the Rupununi region.

Tabatinga Football Club is now the reigning male champions, while Guyana Rush Saints successfully defended their women’s championship title.

The GFF grassroots initiative plays a pivotal role in the ongoing advancement of football in the Rupununi, which is the most populous football region in Guyana. It complements the federation’s Academy Training Centre programme.

The GFF’s groundbreaking M-FAP programme continues to supply crucial equipment and training to grassroots coaches, ensuring that the sessions are well organised and enjoyable for all participants.

M-FAP was launched by President Forde in 2020 with the full endorsement from the GFF Congress to support GFF members across four key areas: Administration and Operations, Equipment and Materials, Competition and Technical Development, and Infrastructure Development.

On Sundays in central Rupununi, eager young participants from diverse communities, such as Lethem, Tabatinga, and Culvert City, are taught the fundamental of football from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Wadapna Sports Ground in Lethem.

The main aim of the introductory sessions is to cultivate a passion for football and provide valuable developmental opportunities for aspiring young footballers.

