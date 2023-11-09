Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Exxon refused to hand over Guyana’s raw oil production data to auditors

Nov 09, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

…instead instructs auditors to review sales report

Kaieteur News – The team of local and international auditors who collaborated on reviewing ExxonMobil’s expenses totalling US$7.3B for the period 2018 to 2020 has informed the Guyana Government that they were not provided with all the data and information they requested from the company.

Specifically, the team said in a report seen by this newspaper that Exxon was asked to provide a schematic diagram showing all metering points on the Liza Destiny Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The auditors said a schematic would provide a visual representation of the physical flow of production as it is produced onto the FPSO through the various types of production equipment, and into the storage tanks.

ExxonMobil Guyana Head, Alistair Routledge

Auditors said ExxonMobil was adamant that it would not provide the raw data or the schematic on the amount of oil and gas it produced. Auditors said Exxon “consistently stated that production information was outside the scope of the cost recovery audit.” Furthermore, Exxon told the auditors that only sales information would be provided.

Chartered Accountant and team leader, Floyd Haynes

While they were denied this raw information requested, auditors said they have no reason to conclude that the production data presented in monthly statements to government would differ from the raw measurement data utilized by Exxon for production management. In addition, Exxon told auditors that the Guyana Government has key personnel who are fully aware of all measurement points and are present for calibrations and offloads, hence there is no need to worry.

Be that as it may, auditors advised that Exxon should make the schematic diagrams available for future audits as it would help to validate the volumetric data provided in the monthly statements submitted to the Guyana Government.

The audit report seen by this newspaper was prepared by Ramdihal & Haynes Inc., Eclisar Financial, and Vitality Accounting & Consultancy Inc. with backing from Martindale Consultants.

It should be noted that this document prepared by the auditing team led by Chartered Accountant, Floyd Haynes is yet to be released to the public.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the audit contract that was awarded to Haynes and his team back in 2022 for US$751,000 had a strict four-month deadline for completion. Notably, the US$7.3B costs which the auditors examined pertain to the investments for the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Projects which are currently producing approximately 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

