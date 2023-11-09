Durban Park Football Complex will revolutionise football infrastructure in Guyana – Howard Mcintosh

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Durban Park Football Complex on completion will transform the football infrastructure landscape in Guyana, says Head of One Concacaf and Caribbean Projects Howard McIntosh.
The One Concacaf official conveyed this statement during an official November 6 site tour alongside Guyana Football Federation President (GFF) Wayne Forde to assess the completed first phase of the project, which included the clearance and filling of half of the 7.3 acres by local contracting firm McGregor’s Real Estate Development Inc.
McIntosh restated Concacaf’s commitment to the construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar stadium in Georgetown with a seating capacity of 10,400, a main pitch, mini pitches for grassroots programmes and office space for the federation.
The $23.6 million phase one contract was funded by Concacaf One. “The potential that exists here at Durban Park for what we know is planned is tremendous and will change the landscape, change the infrastructure landscape forever for football in Guyana. Concacaf is in full support of what’s happening, and working closely with FIFA of course to make these things happen.
He added that infrastructure remains a significant challenge in the region and noted that he was pleased to see the project moving forward.
“We want to see the other half get done, but more critically we want to see that vision which I know would be unfolding in a short period of time.”
During the site, President Forde expressed his gratitude to Concacaf President Victor Montagliani for the introduction of the One Concacaf initiative which continues to provide essential support in helping Guyana elevate football to new heights.
“I was able to share with Concacaf and my colleague at FIFA the conceptual designs that have been worked on by SRKN. At the moment we are having active conversation with huge private partners that will be a part of this historic stadium that we intend to build here.”
The top GFF official added that the GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph and his team are working on soon hosting “some of the grassroots activities that are being organised within the Wortmanville area on the site.”
The Durban Park Football Complex, projected to be finished within four years, represents the cornerstone of President Forde’s vision for Guyana’s infrastructure development.
