Demerara Bank reports 38% net profit growth

Nov 09, 2023
– Zero non-performing loans, declares dividend
Kaieteur News – Demerara Bank Limited announced on Monday that it has recorded a remarkable Profit-After-Tax of $4.075 billion for the financial year ended September 30, 2023.
This achievement represents a substantial increase of 38% when compared to the preceding year, solidifying its position as the second most profitable bank in Guyana, the bank said in a press release. The bank’s published financial statements revealed the following notable performance indicators:
Commenting on the published results, Mr. Samaroo, Chairman of the Bank, credited this remarkable achievement to the dedicated efforts of the staff and the strategic decisions made at the leadership level. He said this performance highlights the resilience and dedication of the Bank to deliver nothing but excellence to their stakeholders especially given the uncertainties in the current economic landscape. Mr. Dave, CEO of the Bank, remarked how thrilled he is with the Bank’s record-breaking performance this financial year.
He said it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team at the Bank and their determination to adapt, innovate and serve customers with the highest level of service. He further, stated that they remain optimistic about the future and are excited to build upon this success.
