Consultancy firm bids $1.3B to oversee construction of New Amsterdam Hospital

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Local company, Vikab Guyana Limited has submitted a bid of $1,393,650,000 to provide supervisory service for the construction of a new, New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six.
This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
Back in October, Vikab Guyana Limited was among six consultancy firms that initially submitted their proposals for the contract. But at the recent opening of bids, NPTAB noted that only Vikab has been qualified for the financial aspect of the opening.
The hospital will be built by VAMED Engineering, an Austrian company. The same company who has been contracted to build the $31.9 billion (EUR$149 million) Paediatric and Maternal Hospital.
In September, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony indicated that the signing of the contract for the construction of the hospital was completed although; he did not state the cost. Kaieteur News learnt subsequently that the contract is valued at US$161M.
“This [hospital] would be at the same level like the paediatric one we are developing and this would have approximately 220 beds, with five operating theaters and a cardiac suite as well.” It would also have a section for psychiatric patients, and another section where health workers, doctors and nurses would be trained, he said.
It was reported just recently that preparation works for the hospital has started. Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan had told the media that the land clearing of the site for the new hospital has begun.
He also shared that, “The hospital will provide services like open heart surgery, kidney transplant, and some of the major operations that we don’t currently do in the region and to an extent in Guyana right now.”
The New Amsterdam Hospital will be a three-storey facility that will be equipped with modern machines to deliver new and advanced services.
This publication had reported that the contract for the construction of the hospital did not go through public tendering; the Governments of Guyana and Austrian signed an agreement in 2018 for the development of a number of health facilities here. The New Amsterdam Hospital is one such facility being built under this agreement.
I wish you a Jagdeo Christmas!
Nov 09, 2023…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally...
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – For almost 25 years, Dan Rather was the face of the CBS Evening News. He served as an anchor from 1981... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]