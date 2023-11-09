Concacaf’s Howard Mcintosh praises ongoing transformation of GFF’s National Training Centre

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Head of One Concacaf and Caribbean Projects Howard McIntosh on Monday said he was satisfied with the ongoing progress in converting the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre (NTC) into a cutting-edge facility that all footballers can take pride in when playing.
The visiting One Concacaf official was given a tour of the Providence, East Bank Demerara location by GFF President Wayne Forde on November 6. “It’s great to come here and see more progress and I’m happy to know that the lights will be up quite soon. I see renovation work taking place with the artificial pitch and again it’s just the type of steady progress that has been happening and continues to happen with President Forde and his administration and with Guyana football,” McIntosh said.
Currently, United States-based company Musco Sport Lighting and local subcontractor Cummings Electrical firm are installing FIFA approved flood lights at the NTC. The FIFA Forward lighting project, which was approved in May, encompasses the production, transportation, installation, and testing of the lighting system. These lights, scheduled for commissioning in December, will enhance the overall football experience for both players and fans at Guyana’s premier football venue.
Furthermore, with the support of Concacaf, the GFF will soon initiate the construction of seating on the western and southern sides of the field, as well as the conversion of designated rooms into dressing rooms.
“Every single time I come to Guyana I’m so impressed with the progress in terms of infrastructure,” McIntosh added.
The facility tour took place while the Golden Jaguars and Under-17 Women National Team were in training for their upcoming international matches.
Earlier this month, GFF President Forde unveiled the final blueprint for the FIFA Forward U.S $1.1M facility, which encompasses a top-notch football pitch, contemporary office spaces, accommodation, state-of-the-art media facilities and fan stands.
The design was done by architectural firm SRKN and will be phased out over a three year-period.
Following the tour with McIntosh, GFF President Forde shared that the floodlights will be installed in time for testing and the official switch-on in December. He further revealed that Season Six of the KFC Elite League will take place on a well-illuminated pitch at the NTC.
“What is most encouraging is that there is ongoing work. I have every reason to believe that we’re going to meet the established targets. I know for sure that season six of the KFC Elite League will be played here under high quality floodlights and I believe the visibility the players will experience on the FIFA+ platform will have a huge impact in terms of opening up opportunities for them,” the GFF top official said.
With the lights in place, the GFF will have the capability to host and broadcast international matches for all national teams and local leagues, including the KFC Elite League, Women’s League Division One, and Regional Association Leagues, on the FIFA+ digital platform.
The centre was formally inaugurated in 2019 with the initial phase encompassing installing the artificial turf and the construction of the main building. The second phase will focus on constructing stands and installing lighting.
Upon completion, the NTC will mark a significant milestone for the football community as the first official home of football.
Under the leadership of the Forde administration, the GFF has been actively driving the development of football facilities that can be used by footballers throughout Guyana.
