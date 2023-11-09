2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter Ward KO Football C/ship to reach its apex on November 13

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Knockout Football Championship is set to ignite on Monday, November 13, promising an electrifying showdown between some of the nation’s finest teams. The Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground will pulse with the enthusiastic cheers of devoted fans, creating an atmosphere rife with tension and excitement.
Named in honour of the esteemed former Mayor of Georgetown and Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green, who is also celebrating his 89th birthday today, this tournament has delivered 30 minutes of thrilling action over the past two weeks per game.
The competition, which originally kicked off on October 29 with 30 teams in the fray, has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From the captivating group stages to the intense knockout rounds, it has surely treated fans to moments of brilliance, shocking upsets, and unforgettable goals.
As we approach the climax of the tournament, the final eight contenders have emerged. Back Circle, Sophia, Stabroek Ballers, Uitvlugt, Gold is Money, Dynamic, Bent Street, and Kitty will engage in fierce quarterfinal battles, vying for a coveted spot in the final four. The survivors of these contests will progress to the semifinals, and ultimately, the winners of the semifinals will face off in the grand finals, with the ultimate prize of $500,000 and the championship trophy at stake.
The final day of the competition promises to be a dramatic showcase of high-stakes soccer, tactical genius, and heart-stopping moments, as these teams leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory.
Adding to the excitement, the Tournament Executive Coordinator, Lennox Arthur, has a special treat in store—a Master’s tournament that kicks off at 12 noon. This mini-tournament will feature eight teams, including Club 45, Wales, GDF, Conquerors, Pele, Stabroek Ballers, Santos, and Victoria, competing for a top prize of $70,000, while the runner-up will receive $30,000.
The success of this tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dr. Linden Dodson, GTT, IPA, CIDI, Reunion Gold Inc, Superbet, Gafoors, E-Net, Toolsie Persaud, BK International, Star Party Rental, New GPC Inc, Busta, John Fernandes Limited, NAMILCO, and New Thriving.
I wish you a Jagdeo Christmas!
Nov 09, 2023…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally...
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – For almost 25 years, Dan Rather was the face of the CBS Evening News. He served as an anchor from 1981... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]