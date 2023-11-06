Zidhan Wray into the Super Heavyweight final

Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2023 Sports
2023 Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Boxing C/ship…
Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force (GDF) heavyweight prospect Zidhan Wray emerged victorious in a thrilling and brutal showdown at the 2023 Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing Championship as the championship moved in the second day of competition on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium located along Mandela Avenue.
Wray secured a well-deserved win against Guyana Police Force (POL) boxer Deandre Abrams in the super heavyweight (+92kg) semi-finals. The atmosphere was electric as both fighters squared off in a battle of epic proportions. Despite Abrams’ reputation for knockout power, Wray held his ground throughout the fight.
The first round started with a burst of energy, showcasing the fighters’ determination. They traded fierce blows, with both landing heavy punches. The crowd was treated to a display of skill and heart as the fight went the distance, lasting three full rounds. In the end, the judges awarded Wray a narrow victory on points.
In other notable fights, Rondell Captain dominated the Welterweight 67kg clash, positioning himself as a strong contender for the finals. However, GDF’s Sherwyn Gravesande fell short in the Light Heavyweight 80kg semi-finals against his gym mate Malachi Clarke.
Oswald Jewan and Camara Chandelier also had noteworthy performances in the Lightweight 60kg and Cruiserweight 86kg semi-finals, respectively. Jewan won his match against Christopher Albert, while Chandelier emerged victorious when Jaleel Weekes abandoned the contest due to an injury sustained from a fall.
Septon Barton of the Forgotten Youth Foundation advanced to the Lightweight 60kg finals with a win against Mark Ben, and two other fighters, Rayon Harry and Christopher Henry, received a pass to the finals due to their opponents’ medical reasons.
The excitement continued with more thrilling bouts at the same venue, promising an action-packed continuation of the championship last evening.
