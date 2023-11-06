Where dis food coming from?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever see somebody smile and cry at de same time? We gat people in Guyana wah specialize at doing dat.

But what dem boys never see is somebody laugh and sigh at de same time. Well, dem boys read something that make them laugh and sigh at the same time!

Guyana planning fuh export fruits and vegetables to Barbados. We even establishing a food terminal on the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Yuh go in de market dese days and yuh hardly finding vegetables and fruits. And de little dem gat, expensive like hell. So where we gan get de fruits and vegetables fuh export?

De price of a watermelon which used to sell before de pandemic fuh $101 now gone to $400. And yuh hardly get a parcel of callaloo, ochroes or bora, or boulangers fuh $100. Five forced ripe mangoes are now $500 if yuh lucky. Vegetables is $200 and up per parcel. Pumkin selling fur $500 per slice. And a slice of fish is now $400. Even bangamary price gone up. Chicken is now Mr. Chicken.

So where dis food coming from to export? Please don’t ask de Vice President at he next press conference because he gan only tell yuh fuh talk to de Minister of Agriculture. He nah answering uncomfortable questions.

On Saturday was one big confusion in de city. Dem tek a main carriageway on de western side of Vlissengen Road one of the few exits from de city to East Coast, and dem shut it down fuh hold farmers’ market. And dem gat a large parapet which dem could have use running alongside de same road. But dat is how we does operate in Guyana.

Talk half. Leff half.