Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully stages annual Polio and fitness walk

Nov 06, 2023 Sports

Participants at the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam Fitness and Polio walk.

Participants at the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam Fitness and Polio walk.

Kaieteur News – This year, the activity took on the form of a walk and breakfast. The funds raised will be donated to help those affected by Polio.

The walk got underway at 06:00hrs from the Cumberland Primary School, East Canje Berbice to President Raffick Kassim’s Residence, No 2 village, East Canje Berbice.

The participants included members of the rotary club, their partners in service, family, friends and well-wishers had a good time as they participate in the activity.

Speaking to those in attendance at his residence, Club president Rafeek Kassim stated that the RCNA has joined with Rotary International in an awareness walk on the fight against polio.
He said that Rotary launched Polio Plus in 1985 and was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Rotary in collaboration with other partners has raised more than US$2 Billion worldwide and has helped vaccinate more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

Poliovirus cases have decreased by over 99 per cent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases in more than 125 countries to 6 reported cases in 2021. According to information there are thirty-one countries reporting polio cases in 2023.

Immediate past President Tajpaul Adjodhea in remarks said, The RCNA has committed to contribute US$1500 towards the continued international fight against polio.
He said that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is matching the Rotary contribution by a 2-1 scale to help eradicate the disease.    .
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis. The virus can be prevented by vaccination.

Before undertaking the three miles walk participants were engaged in fitness training, warm up session.  (Samuel Whyte)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Zidhan Wray into the Super Heavyweight final

Zidhan Wray into the Super Heavyweight final

Nov 06, 2023

2023 Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Boxing C/ship… Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force (GDF) heavyweight prospect Zidhan Wray emerged victorious in a thrilling and brutal showdown at the...
Read More
Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf Tournament champions

Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf...

Nov 06, 2023

Fernandes hat-trick set up commanding 6-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort

Fernandes hat-trick set up commanding 6-0 victory...

Nov 06, 2023

EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for kick-off on Saturday at Agricola Gr.

EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for...

Nov 06, 2023

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully stages annual Polio and fitness walk

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully...

Nov 06, 2023

Rockaway Legends assist ECD residents

Rockaway Legends assist ECD residents

Nov 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]