The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully stages annual Polio and fitness walk

Kaieteur News – This year, the activity took on the form of a walk and breakfast. The funds raised will be donated to help those affected by Polio.

The walk got underway at 06:00hrs from the Cumberland Primary School, East Canje Berbice to President Raffick Kassim’s Residence, No 2 village, East Canje Berbice.

The participants included members of the rotary club, their partners in service, family, friends and well-wishers had a good time as they participate in the activity.

Speaking to those in attendance at his residence, Club president Rafeek Kassim stated that the RCNA has joined with Rotary International in an awareness walk on the fight against polio.

He said that Rotary launched Polio Plus in 1985 and was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Rotary in collaboration with other partners has raised more than US$2 Billion worldwide and has helped vaccinate more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

Poliovirus cases have decreased by over 99 per cent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases in more than 125 countries to 6 reported cases in 2021. According to information there are thirty-one countries reporting polio cases in 2023.

Immediate past President Tajpaul Adjodhea in remarks said, The RCNA has committed to contribute US$1500 towards the continued international fight against polio.

He said that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is matching the Rotary contribution by a 2-1 scale to help eradicate the disease. .

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis. The virus can be prevented by vaccination.

Before undertaking the three miles walk participants were engaged in fitness training, warm up session. (Samuel Whyte)