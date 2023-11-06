Teen fatally stabbed at Canje

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Shawn Persaud, called ‘Buckman’ of Besty Ground, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

Persaud was reportedly stabbed by another 17-year-old boy around 19:00 hrs on Saturday at Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Details about the alleged murder remain sketchy. However, police said that a villager related that he only heard shouts that “Buckman get bore”.

He then ran to a cross street in Adelphi Village where he saw a crowd that gathered around a bleeding Persaud lying on the ground.

Persaud was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Investigations are ongoing.