Teen fatally stabbed at Canje

Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Shawn Persaud, called ‘Buckman’ of Besty Ground, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six.
Persaud was reportedly stabbed by another 17-year-old boy around 19:00 hrs on Saturday at Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice.
Details about the alleged murder remain sketchy. However, police said that a villager related that he only heard shouts that “Buckman get bore”.
He then ran to a cross street in Adelphi Village where he saw a crowd that gathered around a bleeding Persaud lying on the ground.
Persaud was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.
Nov 06, 20232023 Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Boxing C/ship… Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force (GDF) heavyweight prospect Zidhan Wray emerged victorious in a thrilling and brutal showdown at the...
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Peeping Tom Kaieteur News – Sometimes, you wonder whether Bharrat Jagdeo does not appreciate how absurd he sounds when... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]