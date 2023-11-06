Technical transportation challenges, high cost hinders hydrogen potential – Draft Strategy warns

Kaieteur News – Developing a hydrogen economy is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change. Hydrogen, a clean alternative to fossil fuels, finds applications in various industries, from transportation to power generation. It’s a colorless, odorless, flammable gas, the simplest element.

Recently, the Government of Guyana released its 43-page draft National Gas Monetization Strategy, aimed at managing the country’s significant gas resources. However, the document lacks concrete, achievable steps for gas monetization.

The strategy, which Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo later described as a “discussion paper,” outlines the potential of hydrogen, specifically green and blue hydrogen, for sectors hard to decarbonize, such as steelmaking and long-distance transport. Yet, the high cost and technical challenges of transporting bulk hydrogen over long distances pose a significant barrier – it was highlighted in the document.

Ammonia is presented as a more viable solution due to its logistical advantages. It liquefies at a higher temperature, making it easier to handle and transport. Moreover, it offers more hydrogen per cubic meter and has a well-established international trade network.

Ammonia can be cracked to produce hydrogen at the import location or used directly as a fuel, making it a more practical means of hydrogen transportation. Liquid hydrogen, on the other hand, faces challenges due to its corrosive nature.

Guyana’s Vice President has acknowledged issues with the strategy, labeling it a “discussion paper.” The consultants who prepared the document and its cost remain undisclosed.

To review the Guyana Gas Monetization Strategy and participate in the public consultation, visit the ministry’s official website at https://petroleum.gov.gy/.

Citizens have until November 14 to provide feedback.