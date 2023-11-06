Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Rockaway Legends assist ECD residents

Nov 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Legends softball team have rendered assistance to a number of residents on the East Coast of Demerara.

Chief Executive Officer of Rockaway Group of Companies, Mr. Hafeez Ali, spearheaded members of the Rockaway Legends team on an outreach in several villages on the East Coast of Demerara where they distributed meals to residents.

In an invited comment, Mr. Hafeez Ali Chief Executive Officer of Rockaway Group of Companies said he is delighted to once again reach out to residents in the area. He added that he is always happy to be able to undertake such ventures. Mr. Ali happily informed that he has been blessed with a grandson.

A number of residents expressed gratitude to Mr. Ali for the work that he has been doing over the years in the community.

Mr. Ali has also supported sports across Guyana and in the USA over the years. Rockaway Legends participated in the recently concluded GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.

