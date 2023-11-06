Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf Tournament champions

Kaieteur News – The 16th MACORP Golf Tournament got off to an incredible start at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The tournament saw 62 players battling it out, but in the end, Lakeram Ramsundar and Eureka Giddings emerged as the male and female champions.

At the presentation, the General Manager and President of MACORP, German Consuerga, said, “Those who have participated have demonstrated the testament of our collaboration in fraternity and camaraderie. I have met numerous customers and players who have been attending this tournament for many years, showing their loyalty by coming back year after year. They are dedicated to the tournament and the values it represents. You have helped create lasting memories of this event. Once again, I would like to say thank you and let us rejoice in the values and benefits that golf provides.”

LGC Vice President Brian Hackett echoed the same sentiments, stating, “We want to thank Macorp for partnering with the Lusignan Golf Club. Today’s tournament saw a total of 62 players, which is a testament to the impact that Macorp has. We are grateful for this partnership and we look forward to continuing it in the future.”

Sixteen years ago, MACORP began its collaboration with the Lusignan Golf Club and has been providing continuous support to the club ever since. MACORP is known for its support of community service projects and sports in Guyana. MACORP is the only authorized dealer of Caterpillar products in Guyana.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

Best Net Male 0-9

1st Rakesh Harry – Gross 77, HC 9, Net 68

2nd Jeetendra Dhanpat – Gross 75, HC 5, Net 70

3rd Mohanlall Dindanauth – Gross 78, HC 7, Net 71

Best Net Male 10-18

1st Lakeram Ramsundar – Gross 75, HC 14, Net 61

2nd Paton George- Gross 81, HC 17, Net 64

3rd Miguel Yunes – Gross 78, HC 11, Net 67

Best Net Male 19-36

1st Raj Misir – Gross 88, HC 20, Net 68

2nd Maurice Solomon- Gross 90, HC 21, Net 69

3rd Clifford Reis – Gross 92, HC 20, Net 72

Best Net Female

1st Eureka Giddings – Gross 98, HC 25, Net 73

2nd Joaan Deo – Gross 88, HC 13, Net 75

3rd Shanella London – Gross 85, HC 8, Net 77