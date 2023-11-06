Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf Tournament champions

Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 06, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The 16th MACORP Golf Tournament got off to an incredible start at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The tournament saw 62 players battling it out, but in the end, Lakeram Ramsundar and Eureka Giddings emerged as the male and female champions.
At the presentation, the General Manager and President of MACORP, German Consuerga, said, “Those who have participated have demonstrated the testament of our collaboration in fraternity and camaraderie. I have met numerous customers and players who have been attending this tournament for many years, showing their loyalty by coming back year after year. They are dedicated to the tournament and the values it represents. You have helped create lasting memories of this event. Once again, I would like to say thank you and let us rejoice in the values and benefits that golf provides.”
LGC Vice President Brian Hackett echoed the same sentiments, stating, “We want to thank Macorp for partnering with the Lusignan Golf Club. Today’s tournament saw a total of 62 players, which is a testament to the impact that Macorp has. We are grateful for this partnership and we look forward to continuing it in the future.”
Sixteen years ago, MACORP began its collaboration with the Lusignan Golf Club and has been providing continuous support to the club ever since. MACORP is known for its support of community service projects and sports in Guyana. MACORP is the only authorized dealer of Caterpillar products in Guyana.
The results for the tournament were as follows:
Best Net Male 0-9
1st Rakesh Harry – Gross 77, HC 9, Net 68
2nd Jeetendra Dhanpat – Gross 75, HC 5, Net 70
3rd Mohanlall Dindanauth – Gross 78, HC 7, Net 71
Best Net Male 10-18
1st Lakeram Ramsundar – Gross 75, HC 14, Net 61
2nd Paton George- Gross 81, HC 17, Net 64
3rd Miguel Yunes – Gross 78, HC 11, Net 67
Best Net Male 19-36
1st Raj Misir – Gross 88, HC 20, Net 68
2nd Maurice Solomon- Gross 90, HC 21, Net 69
3rd Clifford Reis – Gross 92, HC 20, Net 72
Best Net Female
1st Eureka Giddings – Gross 98, HC 25, Net 73
2nd Joaan Deo – Gross 88, HC 13, Net 75
3rd Shanella London – Gross 85, HC 8, Net 77
Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.
Nov 06, 20232023 Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Boxing C/ship… Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force (GDF) heavyweight prospect Zidhan Wray emerged victorious in a thrilling and brutal showdown at the...
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Nov 06, 2023
Peeping Tom Kaieteur News – Sometimes, you wonder whether Bharrat Jagdeo does not appreciate how absurd he sounds when... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]