Rampant corruption at the GPL

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Please allow me to address matters of great importance that has led to the initiation of an investigation into massive corruption within the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL). Over the years, numerous letters and complaints have been submitted via the print media dating back to 2017 and nothing has come out of it.

It is my belief that many individuals who have been affected have tried to raise their concerns through the media, in the hope that the agency would take action by launching investigations and implementing necessary changes to address the alleged corruption by the staff of the commercial and billing departments.

Presently, a staff member has gone on investigative leave due to allegations of corruption. However, prior to this investigation, there have been consistent claims from staff members that a particular supervisor, who was and continues to be involved in corrupt activities, always manages to escape accountability due to her close association with a senior official of the company. It is clear that there are other individuals involved who are ready to continue these activities, as it appears to be a collective effort involving multiple staff members even at the senior level and from other departments.

Editor, numerous staff have openly spoken about the supervisors, with a particular focus on the female supervisor, who has been accused of orchestrating the forgery of documents and signatures and subsequently approving and processing them.

Customers have also voiced their grievances, reporting that they were asked to provide a certain amount of money with the promise of receiving services in return, in the absence of the relevant and required documentation. Another concern is the situation with the male supervisor who was transferred from the department but has continued to process documents, despite numerous breaches of procedures and activities that have raised concerns among junior staff members regarding their personal safety as well as securing their jobs.

What is also a matter of concern is the fact that the said supervisor after being transferred to another department was given the opportunity to act as a junior manager without having any degree or diploma and with the only certificate that he possesses being his birth certificate. This clearly shows that corruption is being rewarded by those in authority.

The ongoing investigation has given rise to a highly contentious environment within the company, as several managers and supervisors seem to resist the idea of holding individuals accountable for their actions. These managers appear to have their own motives and have chosen to overlook these issues, perhaps due to their awareness of the potential repercussions as well as their being guilty of these practices themselves. It is equally concerning that a specific manager is accused of accepting money from customers and providing preferential treatment by expediting documents and transactions for those with whom they have associations with.

The concerns also extend to the Manager of another department who, despite being aware of the corrupt practices, has failed to take any substantial action. This lack of transparency raises questions about his role in addressing the issue, and it appears that he is more concerned with preserving his own reputation (he doesn’t have a very good reputation to begin with).

Editor, these issues not only reflects a lack of honesty within the organization but also point to significant management problems that underscore a lack of professionalism. To create a fair working environment for all staff, it is imperative that immediate and lasting changes be implemented, especially in light of the fact that the corrupt individuals are fully aware of the ongoing investigations and may attempt to distract from the matter.

It is unhealthy for the agency to allow such practices to persist, particularly when it has caused the jobs of innocent individuals to be in jeopardy and has created discomfort among employees. It is worth noting that the female supervisor in question displays questionable character in the workplace. Furthermore, the allegations extend to another manager, who has publicly criticized the leadership of a director on social media, questioning their leadership style, decision making and claims of being victimized. The issues at hand transcend mere dishonesty and encompass severe management shortcomings, which blatantly reveal a lack of professionalism.

The managers of two departments do not speak to each other, the director and a few of her supervisors do not speak to each other. The manager of another department does not speak to his supervisors. This is to show how unprofessional is the working environment at GPL. It is disheartening to note that the manager of one department has refrained from taking decisive action to address these issues, and his reluctance to do so reflects a lack of transparency. His attempts to save face only contribute to the ongoing problem.

He has, on multiple occasions, indicated his awareness of the corrupt practices, making it even more essential to rectify these issues and establish a conducive working environment for all staff, both during and after this investigation. The individuals, who have been accepting financial incentives for processing transactions, as well as those who have approved such applications, should be held accountable. The supervisor who collects money without consequences is undoubtedly well aware of all these transactions and has, on numerous occasions, allowed documents to be forged. It is crucial to address these issues and ensure that they do not persist within the organization, as they undermine the integrity of the agency and erode trust.

Editor, just recently after a letter was published in the print media about the supervisors and staff manipulating the formula that is used for calculating the security deposit of large consumption and business customers where the company was losing millions of dollars annually. A decision was made to relieve that supervisor of that responsibility without her being subjected to any disciplinary action. The supervisor continues to act like she is indispensable because she enjoys the protection of that senior officer.

Thank you for affording me the opportunity to highlight these critical matters. It is my hope that highlighting this will bring awareness to the relevant authorities and serve as a catalyst for positive change within the company.

Sincerely yours,

GPL Worker