One dead after truck topples at Mon Repos

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man, identified as Glenroy James, was killed around 01:45hr on Sunday after a truck toppled in the vicinity of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

James, a resident of Agriculture Road, was one of the occupants of the truck at the time.

Police said that driver of the truck, Mahendra Surujpersaud, 20, alleged that he was driving south along Agriculture Road when he ran over a 25 feet long electrical pole that was lying across the western side of the road.

As a result, the truck toppled several times and he along with James and another occupant, identified as 32-year-old Anand Motielall, were thrown out of the vehicle.

Persons stopped and assisted the injured men. Motielall and the driver were conscious and they were immediately rushed to the hospital while an unconscious James was picked up police.

Motielall and the driver were treated for bruises about their bodies and discharged but James was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations continue.