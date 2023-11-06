Ms. Alison Ward please stop with your destructive acts, we want to strive in peace

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – In response to a letter written by Alison Ward (who the school has no acquaintance or knowledge of) criticizing the administration of Good Hope Secondary School, it is important to address the allegations made and provide accurate information.

Firstly, the claim of dictatorship traits within the administration is unfounded. The administration of Good Hope Secondary School (GHSS) operates under established policies and guidelines set by the Ministry of Education- Guyana, ensuring a fair and inclusive teaching/ learning environment for all students and staff.

Decisions are made collectively, considering the welfare and interests of the entire school community, therefore one need to address the fact that Ms. Alison Ward has no authority to make such claims because she is not a member of staff.

Indeed, everything is not glorious at Good Hope Secondary School, like any home, workplace and relationships which experience disputes but guess what, at the end of it all to make things work one has to ensure that unity is established in order to achieve success. That is what we do as a school family at GHSS. So, Ms. Ward the school wishes to ask you from a grateful heart, to STOP advocating division. We do not know you or have no interest in building any connection with mischievous individuals. We want our students to become rounded and marketable individuals at the end of their secondary school life.

Regarding the allegation of long assemblies taking away registration time from teachers, it should be clarified that assemblies are held only on Mondays and last for less than 30 minutes from 08:15h. This allows for important announcements and fostering a sense of community among the students and staff. Any disruption to registration time is minimal and does not negatively impact the overall functioning of the school.

From the article written one can notice that Ms. Ward is attempting to be disruptive and to cause emotional distress and learning lost. We are not in the liking to tolerate such; the school wants only positive motivators to be a part of our institution.

Furthermore, the allegation of a toxic environment is baseless, especially considering the fact that the school has only recently opened its doors on September 04, 2023. It is unfair to make such judgments and assumptions about the school’s environment without sufficient evidence or experience within the institution. Readers please note that Ms. Alison Ward is NOT a member of staff or friend of the school, Ms. Ward seems to be a troublemaker who needs to find good ways to help the school develop not to destroy the true potentials.

In conclusion, it is crucial to critically evaluate the allegations made in the letter against the administration of Good Hope Secondary School by Ms. Alison Ward. By providing accurate information and addressing each claim, we can ensure a fair and informed understanding of the situation.

Ms. Alison Ward please STOP with your destructive acts. We want to strive in peace.

Regards,

Headteacher and Staff,

Good Hope Secondary School