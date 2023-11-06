I sensed a tinge of fear in his muttering as I strained my ear to hear his last words

Kaieteur News – The call came via my Facebook Messenger. That was one hour before I started composing this missive. The caller told me that the name he goes by on Facebook is not his real name. He said he works in a government ministry and he is a diehard ‘PPP man.’ I said to him I was in no mood to have a back and forth with anyone from the PPP at that moment. He retorted quickly by saying that was not the purpose of his call.

He told me he saw my post on the GPL issue of frequent blackouts and my call for mass demonstrations by Guyanese against that entity. He said, “I am PPP and I have no intention of supporting any other political part.” I replied saying that was his right.

He continued. “I will not join any mass demonstration against GPL because the president and vice president know me personally. Mr Browne, my conscience is hurting me because I know all of us as Guyanese are suffering as a result of the daily blackouts. I don’t want to lose my job but I hope you can make my view public because I can’t.” I responded in the affirmative.

He told me that PPP supporters are Guyanese feeling the same pressure as APNU supporters and they should forget about party loyalty and march, as affected Guyanese, against GPL. “We have to begin uniting as Guyanese on national things affecting us. We can remain committed to the PPP but we must also be committed to what is right and beneficial to us as Guyanese or we would be doing a grave injustice to ourselves and children because of blind loyalty to our leaders.” He pointed out.

I asked him if he would change his mind and join the protesters outside of GPL. He said he knows President Ali personally and he is no different to Mr Jagdeo. “ I would lose my job before the week is out if they see me out there.” He muttered almost in audibly. I sensed a tinge of fear in his muttering as I strained my ear to hear his last words.

