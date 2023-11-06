Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyanese murder suspect escapes from Paramaribo hospital

Nov 06, 2023 News

Murder suspect, Jason Isaacs

Kaieteur News – Thirty four-year-old Guyanese murder suspect, Jason Isaacs, who was hospitalized after he was shot in the legs by the police during his arrest in Suriname on October 13, escaped from the Paramaribo University Hospital on Saturday night.

According to a report on the Suriname media website, Waterkant.com, Isaacs who is wanted in Guyana for the 2021 murder of US-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardessi, was hospitalized since his arrest last month for his involvement in a shooting incident. The report stated that it is still unknown how he escaped from the hospital.

Isaacs is suspected in Suriname of shooting dead a man on the corner of Waaldijk and Eugene Gesselstraat on the evening between Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13, 2023.

The report stated that investigations revealed that an argument had probably arisen between two men near a bar. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun.

The victim attempted to mediate between the two men and the armed man allegedly shot at the victim.

After the shooting at the aforementioned intersection in Paramaribo, Isaacs got into a car with a  44-year-old man and they drove away. The later was tracked down and arrested on Friday evening, October 13, around 7 p.m., the report stated.

After detailed information, Isaacs was spotted shortly afterwards in the Latour district, after which members of Capital Offenses, in collaboration with the Central Regional Assistance Team, made the arrest around 7:30 p.m. , the report stated.

During his arrest, the officers were forced to use firearms, causing the suspect to be hit in the legs by bullets. He was transported to the Emergency Department by ambulance and was subsequently treated in the hospital.

All Surinamese police posts and units have been informed of Isaacs’ escape. Efforts are underway to have his arrest again.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Isaacs in August 2021 following the murder of Pardessi 60, who was killed shortly before midnight on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his Reliance Settlement, East Canje home.

Five persons were subsequently arrested, one who of whom confessed to robbing Pardessi. Isaacs was identified as the sixth suspect but has been on the run ever since.

