Guyana has to work oil markets, engage allies

Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The upcoming lifting of western sanctions on Venezuela will allow our enemy to sell oil on the world market once again. This will place downward pressure on oil prices and strengthen Venezuela’s ability to pay for an invasion of Guyanese territory.
First, Guyana must secure favorable oil pricing by using the futures financial markets. Second, we must strengthen our case with our closest allies. What is worrying is the recent announcement by our close ally India, which expressed its plans to purchase oil from Venezuela instead of boycotting them and increasing their purchase of Guyanese oil. The Ali administration must remind India of our strong ancestral ties and also encourage other likeminded nations to support Guyana’s interests. Given the current turmoil in oil producing regions, many other nations will also begin to look towards Venezuelan oil for their future purchases. This will result in Venezuela becoming stronger both financially and militarily.
Third, as the Venezuelan financial markets become stronger, we must strengthen our ties with our allies who will also benefit from a subdued Venezuelan military. Having joint military exercises with the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in preparation for the worst-case scenario, which is a Venezuelan invasion after the passing of their upcoming referendum on Essequibo, will also better prepare Guyana to protect our nation against the enemy. The time has come for us to prepare for the worst as we continue to hope for the best. We must act quickly!
With concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
