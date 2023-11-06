Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Fernandes hat-trick set up commanding 6-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort

Nov 06, 2023 Sports

Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues

Kaieteur News – Nicolette Fernandes showcased her remarkable skills, securing an outstanding hat-trick for Woodpecker Hikers in a resounding 6-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort. This victory propels them closer to the quarterfinals in the 2023 Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey League, with the action unfolding on Saturday at the National Stadium in Providence.

-Nicolette Fernandes (second from left) netting her second field goal during Saturday’s clash with YMCA Old Fort.

The dominant force, Woodpecker Hikers, initiated their scoring with a successful penalty corner in the 7th minute, executed by Tonza Sarrabo. Shortly after, Fernandes capitalised on two scoring opportunities, finding the back of the net in the 8th and 11th minutes.

With a commanding 3-0 lead, the Hikers added another goal to their tally, this time courtesy of Trinity Greaves. Maria Munroe extended their lead further, scoring in the 52nd minute before Fernandes returned with another goal in the 57th minute to secure her first hat trick of the competition.

With this victory, Woodpecker Hikers move one step closer to securing a spot in the quarterfinals. They are set to face the winner of the GBTI GCC and Saints match.

The tournament continued yesterday with two thrilling matches. In the men’s division, Saints squared off against Pepsi Hikers, while GCC clashed with Saints in the women’s category.

Woodpecker Hiker’s moves closer to securing quarter final spot.

