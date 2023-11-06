Latest update November 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for kick-off on Saturday at Agricola Gr.

Nov 06, 2023 Sports

– Equipment and gear handed over to the 16 teams

Kaieteur News – The Fifth edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League with the marquee sponsor being the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport(MSYC) through the National Sports Commission (NSC) is set to kick off this Saturday at the Agricola Ground, East Bank Demerara.

The League was scheduled to be played in 2022 but owing to some challenges including ground availability, it was not played. However, the teams are all set and ready to take on each other as they not only hone their skills but also get the opportunity to meet new friends and learn from each other.

The respective teams and Coaches display their uniforms and balls following the presentation on Saturday after last at the Agricola Ground.

The respective teams and Coaches display their uniforms and balls following the presentation on Saturday after last at the Agricola Ground.

At the handing over of the branded gear to the teams on Saturday at the Agricola Ground, former East Bank Football Association President, Franklin Wilson under whose watch the League commenced told the players that they are all winners despite one team being crowned champions.

EBFA President Orien Angoy extended thanks on behalf of his Association to all who made the competition a reality, especially the MCYS, NSC, Messer’s Green, Wilson, and the contesting teams.

Wilson expressed gratitude to all the clubs, schools, RMA’s, GFF, MCYS, NSC, and the EBFA which will be coordinating the League for their support in making the tournament a reality for the youths to grow and play the game they love.

Mr. Timothy Blair, Chairman of the Central Management Committee for the Agricola Ground was also thanked for allowing the use of the ground for the duration of the League.

Each team was presented with a set of numbered tops which included the goalkeeper, and two balls while the respective Coaches also received a jersey to be worn at all matches.

The players of the winning team as well as the runner-up would receive trophies whilst the third and fourth-placed team players would each receive medals.

Plaques would be awarded for the Best Team Sportsmanship, Best Coach, Most Promising Player, Most Valuable Player, Most Disciplined Player, Best Goal Keeper, and Highest Goal Scorer.

The sixteen (16) teams would be placed into four (4) groups of four (4) play each other with the top two (2) advancing to the quarter-finals, the start of the knock-out stage. Each team is guaranteed at least three matches.

President of the East Bank Football Association, Orien Angoy (left) receives equipment on behalf of Diamond United FC from Franklin Wilson.

President of the East Bank Football Association, Orien Angoy (left) receives equipment on behalf of Diamond United FC from Franklin Wilson.

Those contesting teams are Herstelling Raiders, Timehri Panthers, Diamond United, Swan, Friendship All-Stars, Den Amstel Primary, Friendship Primary Jaguars (East Coast), Samatta Point/Kaneville, St. Cuthbert Mission, Pouderoyen, Eagles FC (Stewartville), Agricola Red Triangle, Santos, Riddim Squad, Vengy and Fruta Conquerors.

Matches would be for 30 minutes, with two halves of 15 minutes each.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Zidhan Wray into the Super Heavyweight final

Zidhan Wray into the Super Heavyweight final

Nov 06, 2023

2023 Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Boxing C/ship… Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force (GDF) heavyweight prospect Zidhan Wray emerged victorious in a thrilling and brutal showdown at the...
Read More
Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf Tournament champions

Ramsundar, Giddings crowned MACORP Golf...

Nov 06, 2023

Fernandes hat-trick set up commanding 6-0 victory over YMCA Old Fort

Fernandes hat-trick set up commanding 6-0 victory...

Nov 06, 2023

EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for kick-off on Saturday at Agricola Gr.

EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for...

Nov 06, 2023

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully stages annual Polio and fitness walk

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam successfully...

Nov 06, 2023

Rockaway Legends assist ECD residents

Rockaway Legends assist ECD residents

Nov 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]