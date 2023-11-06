EBFA/Ralph Green/NSC Under-11 League set for kick-off on Saturday at Agricola Gr.

– Equipment and gear handed over to the 16 teams



Kaieteur News – The Fifth edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League with the marquee sponsor being the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport(MSYC) through the National Sports Commission (NSC) is set to kick off this Saturday at the Agricola Ground, East Bank Demerara.

The League was scheduled to be played in 2022 but owing to some challenges including ground availability, it was not played. However, the teams are all set and ready to take on each other as they not only hone their skills but also get the opportunity to meet new friends and learn from each other.

At the handing over of the branded gear to the teams on Saturday at the Agricola Ground, former East Bank Football Association President, Franklin Wilson under whose watch the League commenced told the players that they are all winners despite one team being crowned champions.

EBFA President Orien Angoy extended thanks on behalf of his Association to all who made the competition a reality, especially the MCYS, NSC, Messer’s Green, Wilson, and the contesting teams.

Wilson expressed gratitude to all the clubs, schools, RMA’s, GFF, MCYS, NSC, and the EBFA which will be coordinating the League for their support in making the tournament a reality for the youths to grow and play the game they love.

Mr. Timothy Blair, Chairman of the Central Management Committee for the Agricola Ground was also thanked for allowing the use of the ground for the duration of the League.

Each team was presented with a set of numbered tops which included the goalkeeper, and two balls while the respective Coaches also received a jersey to be worn at all matches.

The players of the winning team as well as the runner-up would receive trophies whilst the third and fourth-placed team players would each receive medals.

Plaques would be awarded for the Best Team Sportsmanship, Best Coach, Most Promising Player, Most Valuable Player, Most Disciplined Player, Best Goal Keeper, and Highest Goal Scorer.

The sixteen (16) teams would be placed into four (4) groups of four (4) play each other with the top two (2) advancing to the quarter-finals, the start of the knock-out stage. Each team is guaranteed at least three matches.

Those contesting teams are Herstelling Raiders, Timehri Panthers, Diamond United, Swan, Friendship All-Stars, Den Amstel Primary, Friendship Primary Jaguars (East Coast), Samatta Point/Kaneville, St. Cuthbert Mission, Pouderoyen, Eagles FC (Stewartville), Agricola Red Triangle, Santos, Riddim Squad, Vengy and Fruta Conquerors.

Matches would be for 30 minutes, with two halves of 15 minutes each.