VP Jagdeo orders Natural Resources Ministry to maintain ‘faulty’ oil website

Kaieteur News – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has issued a directive to the Ministry of Natural Resources to address the ongoing issues with its Petroleum Management Programme’s website.

The website, which serves as the official portal for disseminating information about Guyana’s oil and gas sector, has faced persistent challenges related to data management and accuracy. Dr. Jagdeo’s call for action comes after multiple reports by this newspaper about the pressing need to ensure transparency and reliable information sharing on the oil sector.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been under scrutiny for some time due to the recurring problems with the website, especially its data centre. Stakeholders have raised concerns about the ministry’s commitment to transparency and the accuracy of information available to the public. It has also raised questions about whether there is a designated public servant or unit responsible for maintaining and updating the website.

One of the key issues at hand is the incomplete and fragmented upload of oil production data for the months of August and September. Notably, data for August 31 and September 30 is conspicuously absent. In addition, the detailed breakdown of production, which is typically included in monthly updates, was missing in the September release. This data gap has significant implications, especially considering recent mechanical issues that impacted production at the Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. Clear and consistent data are essential for transparency advocates to assess the situation accurately and making informed judgments.

While the government introduced a new graph interface in an attempt to address the website’s persistent problems, its effectiveness has been limited by inconsistent data updates. The success of this new interface largely depends on the government’s commitment to providing accurate, timely, and complete information to the public.

As Guyana prepares for first oil production at the Payara project, which is expected to reach a production rate of 220,000 barrels per day, the demand for reliable and up-to-date data becomes even more critical. Integrating this new production data with existing information from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSO vessels requires a seamless and consistent approach to data management.

The deficiencies in the website’s content extend beyond production data. Notably, years of well activities data are missing from the Petroleum Management Program website. This includes crucial information related to ExxonMobil’s drilling activities and other significant well-related data. Despite prior reports highlighting these data gaps, there has been no visible effort from the Ministry of Natural Resources to rectify the situation.

With the oil and gas sector playing a pivotal role in Guyana’s development, stakeholders are adamant that the government must prioritize the maintenance and accuracy of platforms designed to inform the public. The reliability of these platforms is fundamental to fostering transparency and promoting investor confidence.