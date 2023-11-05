UG Road stabbing victim was trailed by attackers, cornered

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed on Friday along UG Road, Turkeyen, Georgetown are alleging that he was trailed and attacked by a family.

The victim, Wilfred Simon of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara is currently hospitalized as police continue investigations. Kaieteur News understands that Simon is not the only individual nursing injuries. One of his friends who was with him at the time of the attack, was chopped to his head.

According to Simon’s relatives, he was attacked by a woman, her stepson and a man believed to be the woman’s husband. They alleged too that it was the woman who reportedly stabbed Simon.

They believe that attack might have stemmed from an ongoing feud between Simon and the woman’s stepson which started a week ago.

The relatives alleged that the woman’s stepson and several other boys had attacked Simon’s brother a week ago and beat him up. They told Kaieteur News that they are not sure what might have caused the tension between Simon and the woman’s stepson, however, based on what they learnt from the victim, it might be over a girl.

Simon and the woman’s stepson are reportedly involved in a triangular relationship with the girl in question and the situation escalated.

On Friday, relatives recalled, Simon left home in his car. He had picked up a few friends, all juveniles and were reportedly fuelling up at a gas station located in the vicinity of Ogle, ECD when they noticed that they were being trailed by another car.

Simon reportedly became fearful and started turning his car through different cross streets to elude the car. On UG Road, however, they were cornered.

Relatives alleged that they learnt that woman and her stepson emerged from the car armed with a cutlass and a ‘Rambo’ knife and attacked.

“She stabbed Wilfred while he was still in the car,” one relative alleged.

The attack erupted into chaos and confusion along the roadway. Simon reportedly fell to the ground next to the car and the police were called to the scene.

When the ranks arrived, persons began scattering and police began apprehending everyone they saw running away as the commotion simmered.

According to the relatives, the persons police arrested were not the perpetrators; some were Simon’s friend, they said. The real suspects managed to slip away from scene unnoticed, they alleged.

Police were able to recover a cutlass and ‘Rambo’ knife from the scene. It is also being alleged that police also shot someone during the chaos. That individual is said to be a juvenile. Simon, the injured juvenile and Simon’s friend, who was chopped to the head, were hospitalized while a few others were taken into custody to assist with investigation.

Kaieteur News contacted the Commander of Region 4 A, Simon McBean to confirm the claims made by the victim’s relatives but calls to his phone went unanswered.

This newspaper also called the Head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar but he did not answer the calls. A message was also sent to Ramotar but up to press time, he did not respond.