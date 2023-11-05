Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

“The Bad Family Music” releases trailer for TV series being produced locally

Nov 05, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – “The Bad Family Music” a label and brand made up of Guyanese and Venezuelan artistes on Tuesday November 7, will be releasing a trailer and official theme song called “Pablo” for “Zeppe El Gigante (Zeppe the Giant)” a television series being filmed and produced in Guyana.

“Zeppe El Gigante” is a crime series that is set to hit the screens for the years 2024 and 2025 and features local talent in Guyana’s creative industry. The film might very well be the first of its kind produced in the country.  Guyana produced a television series before but it was a comedy sitcom called “Agree to Disagree”, starring the late Henry Rodney.

The individuals behind The Bad Family Music, “ Gringoman from the extreme left followed, Issibaby, Richie Rich, Nicky V, Mr. Spanish Man, the Crixmaster and Zeppe in the center”

The individuals behind The Bad Family Music, “ Gringoman from the extreme left followed, Issibaby, Richie Rich, Nicky V, Mr. Spanish Man, the Crixmaster and Zeppe in the center”

Pablo-Zeppe El Gigante

Pablo-Zeppe El Gigante

Speaking with The Waterfalls, the Director and Producer of the film, Ruiz Raymond Young better known as Richie Rich said that it is crime, drama and thriller that target both the Guyanese and Venezuelan audience.

The Detective

The Detective

“It will bring to reality the hard times and struggle of these artistes (The Bad Family Music) to the screen”, Richie Rich said.

“Zeppe El Gigante” is a tale written by Osmar Lugo, a Venezuelan screenwriter based in Peru and is a story of the artistes’ (main actors in the film) past lives before becoming involved in the music industry.

It begins with a plot where there is rivalry between the Guyanese and Spanish cartels for dominance in the crime world.

Screenwriter of the crime series, Osmar Lugo

Screenwriter of the crime series, Osmar Lugo

The main actors featured in the film are Freddy Centeno (Zeppe), Isabel Menendez (Issibaby), Nikoles Vasquez (Nicky V), Javier Semple (Gringoman), Emmanuel Gonzalez (Mr. Spanish Man), Ruiz Young (Richie Rich), Marlon Newton, Jesse Newton (the Crixmaster) and Shervin Mendonca Belgrave (the Detective).

A scene from Pablo-Zeppe El Gigante

A scene from Pablo-Zeppe El Gigante

Richie Rich, the producer of the series, said that he and the screenwriter, Osmar Lugo have already finished the “first season on paper” and is only waiting on approval for equipment, permits from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Models and for more sponsors to come on board to start filming Season One.

Richie Rich said, “It is a fight for big business owners to invest because they have no faith in the Guyanese talent, but we (he and the Bad Family Music) are using all our resources to accomplish our goal of releasing this series early 2024”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St. Pius reclaims the title

St. Pius reclaims the title

Nov 05, 2023

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – St. Pius Primary School added another Pee Wee title to their already impressive trophy cabinet when they defeated...
Read More
Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan Am Games

Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan...

Nov 05, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win for Guyana

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win...

Nov 05, 2023

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship off to thrilling start

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship...

Nov 05, 2023

Every long rope has an end

Every long rope has an end

Nov 05, 2023

Team Mohameds resets track record

Team Mohameds resets track record

Nov 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The forsaken anniversary

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a historic anniversary in Guyana. And it went totally unnoticed. It was on 3rd November... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]