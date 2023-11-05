“The Bad Family Music” releases trailer for TV series being produced locally

Waterfalls Magazine – “The Bad Family Music” a label and brand made up of Guyanese and Venezuelan artistes on Tuesday November 7, will be releasing a trailer and official theme song called “Pablo” for “Zeppe El Gigante (Zeppe the Giant)” a television series being filmed and produced in Guyana.

“Zeppe El Gigante” is a crime series that is set to hit the screens for the years 2024 and 2025 and features local talent in Guyana’s creative industry. The film might very well be the first of its kind produced in the country. Guyana produced a television series before but it was a comedy sitcom called “Agree to Disagree”, starring the late Henry Rodney.

Speaking with The Waterfalls, the Director and Producer of the film, Ruiz Raymond Young better known as Richie Rich said that it is crime, drama and thriller that target both the Guyanese and Venezuelan audience.

“It will bring to reality the hard times and struggle of these artistes (The Bad Family Music) to the screen”, Richie Rich said.

“Zeppe El Gigante” is a tale written by Osmar Lugo, a Venezuelan screenwriter based in Peru and is a story of the artistes’ (main actors in the film) past lives before becoming involved in the music industry.

It begins with a plot where there is rivalry between the Guyanese and Spanish cartels for dominance in the crime world.

The main actors featured in the film are Freddy Centeno (Zeppe), Isabel Menendez (Issibaby), Nikoles Vasquez (Nicky V), Javier Semple (Gringoman), Emmanuel Gonzalez (Mr. Spanish Man), Ruiz Young (Richie Rich), Marlon Newton, Jesse Newton (the Crixmaster) and Shervin Mendonca Belgrave (the Detective).

Richie Rich, the producer of the series, said that he and the screenwriter, Osmar Lugo have already finished the “first season on paper” and is only waiting on approval for equipment, permits from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Models and for more sponsors to come on board to start filming Season One.

Richie Rich said, “It is a fight for big business owners to invest because they have no faith in the Guyanese talent, but we (he and the Bad Family Music) are using all our resources to accomplish our goal of releasing this series early 2024”.