Team Mohameds resets track record

Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2023 Sports
ENET Caribbean clash of Champions…
– Races start at 11:00hrs today
Kaieteur Sports – An intriguing day of motorsport is set to unravel today as the ENET Caribbean clash of champions gets underway following a record breaking performance from the Team Mohameds camp.
It was the bikes that achieved the feat for Team Mohameds on what could be described as a great day for racing.
James Westmoreland clocked 1:15.798s in the superstock class to take the outright fastest lap of the track and pole while his teammate Daniel Linfoot (1:16.397s) was second and Lee Jackson (1:17.089s), third.
Heernand (Nicholas) Boodram heads the superstreet pole with a time of 1:22.710s ahead of Allain Hopkinson and Dowayne Caesar.
Mark Vieira stood firm against the visitors for his provisional front row start with a time of 1:16.596s, just over two-thousands of a second gap to Trinidad’s Franklyn Boodram (1:16.769s) and Vishok Persaud (1:17.006).
Group three has Danny Persaud provisionally starting on pole ahead of Anand Ramchand and Mahendra Boodhoo with Shan Seejatan (1:26.973) staring on provisional pole for the Prem’s Electrical Group two.
Neil Persaud (1.27.257) and Mohamed Shiaraz Roshandin (1.27.257) will start second and third on the grid provisionally.
Steven Nobrega (1:25.095) will line up on the front row provisionaly for the BM Soat Renegade Starlet cup ahead of Anand Ramchand and Nyron Maraj.
Azaad Hassan took Sport Tuner provisional pole from Adrian Fernandes and Ryan Rahaman while Zafiro Ramierez took street tuner provisional pole ahead of Vickey Persaud and Paul Jiwanram.
Tariq Baijnauth will provisionally start on pole for the rookies ahead of Mohamed Ashad Ali and Shawn Sattaur.
Today’s event begins at 11:00hrs.
