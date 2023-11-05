Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Team Mohameds resets track record

Nov 05, 2023 Sports

ENET Caribbean clash of Champions…

– Races start at 11:00hrs today


Kaieteur Sports – An intriguing day of motorsport is set to unravel today as the ENET Caribbean clash of champions gets underway following a record breaking performance from the Team Mohameds camp.

It was the bikes that achieved the feat for Team Mohameds on what could be described as a great day for racing.

James Westmoreland clocked 1:15.798s in the superstock class to take the outright fastest lap of the track and pole while his teammate Daniel Linfoot (1:16.397s) was second and Lee Jackson (1:17.089s), third.

Heernand (Nicholas) Boodram heads the superstreet pole with a time of 1:22.710s ahead of Allain Hopkinson and Dowayne Caesar.

Mark Vieira stood firm against the visitors for his provisional front row start with a time of 1:16.596s, just over two-thousands of a second gap to Trinidad’s Franklyn Boodram (1:16.769s) and Vishok Persaud (1:17.006).

Team Mohamed’s James Westmoreland

Team Mohamed’s James Westmoreland

Group three has Danny Persaud provisionally starting on pole ahead of Anand Ramchand and Mahendra Boodhoo with Shan Seejatan (1:26.973) staring on provisional pole for the Prem’s Electrical Group two.

Neil Persaud (1.27.257) and Mohamed Shiaraz Roshandin (1.27.257) will start second and third on the grid provisionally.

Steven Nobrega (1:25.095) will line up on the front row provisionaly for the BM Soat Renegade Starlet cup ahead of Anand Ramchand and Nyron Maraj.

Azaad Hassan took Sport Tuner provisional pole from Adrian Fernandes and Ryan Rahaman while Zafiro Ramierez took street tuner provisional pole ahead of Vickey Persaud and Paul Jiwanram.

Tariq Baijnauth will provisionally start on pole for the rookies ahead of Mohamed Ashad Ali and Shawn Sattaur.

Today’s event begins at 11:00hrs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St. Pius reclaims the title

St. Pius reclaims the title

Nov 05, 2023

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – St. Pius Primary School added another Pee Wee title to their already impressive trophy cabinet when they defeated...
Read More
Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan Am Games

Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan...

Nov 05, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win for Guyana

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win...

Nov 05, 2023

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship off to thrilling start

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship...

Nov 05, 2023

Every long rope has an end

Every long rope has an end

Nov 05, 2023

Team Mohameds resets track record

Team Mohameds resets track record

Nov 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The forsaken anniversary

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a historic anniversary in Guyana. And it went totally unnoticed. It was on 3rd November... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]