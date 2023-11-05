Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

St. Pius reclaims the title

Nov 05, 2023 Sports

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – St. Pius Primary School added another Pee Wee title to their already impressive trophy cabinet when they defeated Redeemer Primary School in the final of the Courts Optical Under-11 Schools Football Tournament, yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The new champion made their way through the campaign as the 2022 runner-up, after they narrowly missed out on the title a year ago.

St. Pius celebrate becoming the champion of the 2023 Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament

St. Pius celebrate becoming the champion of the 2023 Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament

Their Most Valuable Player (MVP) and captain Aaron Vasconcellos, was once again instrumental in their triumph and ended the tournament as the highest goal scorer.

Petra Co-Director, Marlan Cole (left), had the opportunity to present the Most Supportive Parent prize.

Petra Co-Director, Marlan Cole (left), had the opportunity to present the Most Supportive Parent prize.

More details will be available in tomorrow’s issue.

This tournament is sponsored by Unicomer through their Courts Optical Brand, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

St. Pius reclaims the title

St. Pius reclaims the title

Nov 05, 2023

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – St. Pius Primary School added another Pee Wee title to their already impressive trophy cabinet when they defeated...
Read More
Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan Am Games

Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan...

Nov 05, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win for Guyana

Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win...

Nov 05, 2023

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship off to thrilling start

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship...

Nov 05, 2023

Every long rope has an end

Every long rope has an end

Nov 05, 2023

Team Mohameds resets track record

Team Mohameds resets track record

Nov 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The forsaken anniversary

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a historic anniversary in Guyana. And it went totally unnoticed. It was on 3rd November... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]