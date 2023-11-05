St. Pius reclaims the title

Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2023 Sports
Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – St. Pius Primary School added another Pee Wee title to their already impressive trophy cabinet when they defeated Redeemer Primary School in the final of the Courts Optical Under-11 Schools Football Tournament, yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground.
The new champion made their way through the campaign as the 2022 runner-up, after they narrowly missed out on the title a year ago.
Their Most Valuable Player (MVP) and captain Aaron Vasconcellos, was once again instrumental in their triumph and ended the tournament as the highest goal scorer.
This tournament is sponsored by Unicomer through their Courts Optical Brand, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.
