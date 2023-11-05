Repairs to Mazaruni Prisons admin. building nearing completion

Kaieteur News – Works which commenced earlier this year on the rehabilitation of the old Administration Building at the Mazaruni Prisons in Region Seven is set to be completed shortly.

During an impromptu visit to the Mazaruni Prison recently by the Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS), Andre Ally and other officials, it was noted that the repairs to the building are 75 percent completed.

Kaieteur News had reported that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had awarded a contract to Dassco Inc. to the tune of $75,514,050 for rehabilitation of the building. Back in October 2022, during an inspection exercise at the Mazaruni Prisons, the Ministry had identified a number of structures that are in dire need of repairs.

The Prison’s Administrative building was one of the identified structures. It was reported that this building was established in 1887 and that rehabilitation works on the building will be done in accordance with Chapter 20:03 of the National Trust Act 7/1972, which is to restore and preserve national heritage. These projects at the prison encompass a diverse range of initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure, living conditions, and overall functionality of the prison.

During his visit, the PS was informed that the construction of the Mazaruni Prison Phase Two, a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the correctional infrastructure, has reached 75 percent completion with an estimated cost of over $700 million being spent. Upon its completion, the facility is set to aid in the minimization of overcrowding while meeting international standards.

Another project is the extension of ten living quarters dedicated to the prison officers, valued at over G$89 million; it is 95 percent completed, the PS was told during his visit. This project aims to significantly improve the residential facilities for the staff, thereby ensuring an optimised working environment.

The construction of the fence at the prison is also currently at 95 percent completion. This project cost over $66 million. It was noted that the project is a significant step towards fortifying the security infrastructure of the prison, ensuring a safe and controlled environment within the premises.

Additionally, during the visit, the PS was informed about the evolving boundary fence and watchtower construction, which is currently at 50 percent completion. Meanwhile, the commencement of the officers’ mess reconstruction, designed to provide recreational space for both senior and junior officers, which will cost over $57 million; it is currently at five percent completion.

The ministry in a statement noted that the PS visit did not only focus on infrastructure but also encapsulated the essence of rehabilitation initiatives. During the visit, he got to witness firsthand the innovative programme engaging prisoners in learning practical skills, such as constructing a speedboat.

“The visit not only highlighted the progress of infrastructure but also underscored the prison’s commitment to rehabilitation and skill development, aiming to provide inmates with opportunities for productive reintegration into society. This will aid in minimising recidivism and encapsulating Minister Robeson Benn’s Fresh Start initiative,” the ministry stated.