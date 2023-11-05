Patterson thrashes gas strategy as ‘most embarrassing document by a Government’

Kaieteur News – David Patterson, Member of Parliament and Shadow Natural Resources Minister, has issued a damning indictment of the government’s draft National Gas Monetisation Strategy, deeming it “the most embarrassing document that can be produced in this era on behalf of a government.” The remarks came during a press conference last Friday by the Alliance for Change (AFC), wherein Patterson did not shy away from conveying his disapproval.

In no uncertain terms, Patterson stated, “It’s almost kindergarten-like… I took the time out to go through all 42 pages, and it’s such a poorly written document. It’s almost like a kindergarten schoolchild used ChatGPT or something like that and wrote it. It’s contradictory. In one section, it says we can do this. The other section says, no, we can’t do this. There’s no clear plan. There’s no clear idea.”

The document, which has been opened for public consultation until November 14, was intended to serve as a blueprint for harnessing Guyana’s significant gas resources. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had previously hyped the strategy with an air of assurance, before its publication. However, the tide of confidence seemed to shift when, at a subsequent press conference, he referred to the strategy not as a decisive roadmap but rather a “discussion paper.”

Patterson said that the strategy has not only been criticized by him but also by “all the technical persons,” highlighting a lack of substance.

The former Public Infrastructure Minister also emphasized that he does not have faith in the consultation process. “We know that they’re keeping consultation until November the 14th. We wouldn’t be responding. There is nothing really to respond to that, you know, I mean, if they would like the opposition input, set up a bipartisan committee to the Ministry of Natural Resources or to the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources.”

The shadow oil minister’s call for a bipartisan committee stems from what he sees as a pattern of the government overlooking input from opposition parties. By proposing this committee, Patterson proffered that the AFC would be more willing to engage constructively on oil and gas matters, provided contributions are taken seriously.

Jagdeo has urged the public to present their views, remarking, “So if you don’t believe we have enough gas there and we shouldn’t pursue it tell us so, if you believe that there shouldn’t be a lot of concessions to develop these then say so now, but justify it of course.”

The Vice President refused a call to publish terms of reference for the strategy, which would delineate the scope of the strategy.

The approach to finalising the document involves reviewing comments and incorporating them into a revised draft, which may be subject to another round of consultation before being finalised. This iterative process, as highlighted by Jagdeo, is meant to reflect both the government’s and the public’s vision for monetising the nation’s gas resources effectively.