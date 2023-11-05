Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man remanded for stealing iPhones, cash

Nov 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – A man was refused bail at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after answering to the charge of robbing another individual of over $600,000 in valuables including two iPhone model mobile phones.

Bail refused (remanded), Joshua Craig

Joshua Craig appeared at Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on October 28, 2023 at Fourth Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Joshua Craig, stole from the virtual complaint, one iPhone 14 Pro Max model phone valued at $300,000, one iPhone 12 Pro Max model phone valued $300,000 and one black wallet valued $10,000, amounting to the value $610,000.

The prosecutor objected to bail given the nature of the offence. It was also noted by the prosecution that the defendant had led ranks to where he hid the stolen items. Consequently, the court refused bail and Craig was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to February 2, 2024. 

