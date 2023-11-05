Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ship off to thrilling start

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing Championship kicked off in style at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, delivering an electrifying night of pugilistic action with seven intense bouts were carded for the opening night of the tournament. The tournament commenced on Friday (November 3) and ends November 5.

Day one was a rollercoaster of emotions as emerging fighters put on a spectacular show for the couple in attendance. As Oswald Jewan of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym, Christopher Henry also of GDF, Travis Iverery of Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym, and Javon Thomas (GDF) showcased their skills and determination to claim opening victories as the tournament move into the second day of competition.

Dubbed “A night of triumphs and defeats”, four fighters stood tall and emerged victorious from the grueling contests.

The first bout of the evening saw Lennox Harvey of the Police (POL) Boxing gym squaring off against Oswald Jewan of GDF in a the first Lightweight 60kg quarter final bout. Harvey, however, succumbed to Jewan, just 1 minute and 32 seconds into the first round as Harvey was subject to four eight-count stands, which ultimately led to his defeat.

Christopher Henry also secured a first-round victory in the Light Middleweight 71kg quarter final matchup, overpowering Shawn Rodney with a relentless assault which forced the referee to stop the contest at 1 minute and 53 seconds in.

Over in the semi final clash Jamal Booker (GDF) met with Travis Iverary (FYF), but it was Iverary who dominated the bout. Booker was knocked down twice in the first round, and Iverary’s impeccable footwork in the second round constantly pushed Booker onto the ropes, where he faced a barrage of punches.

Iverary’s evasive combinations caused even more damage to the clueless Booker. Booker endured two more eight-count stands in the final round, sealing an easy win for the dominant Iverary.

While in the final bout of the evening, Javon Thomas (GDF) took on Hosea Tumbler (POL) in the Light Heavyweight 80kg semifinal matchup, Thomas emerging victorious after just 2 minutes and 41 seconds of boxing.

Meanwhile, uncontested victories went to Septon Barton, Malachi Clarke and Zidhan Wray with each boxer securing respective victories by walkover.

The tournament continued on Saturday evening at the same venue, promising even more thrilling action. Sunday’s proceedings will see these aspiring fighters continue their quest for glory.