‘Essential Party Supplies’ catering for your next big event

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Planning that next big event and looking for party supplies, why not check out ‘Essential Party Supplies’.

‘Essential Party Supplies’ is a small business owned by 24-year-old Ronetta Drepaul, a teacher who originally hails from the county of Berbice. Drepaul is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Special Education on a scholarship at the University of the Southern Caribbean. In 2020, the young woman graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and started her teaching career in 2021.

Her business was established in February this year and provides party supplies such as cocktail tables, disco lights, fog machines and more.

During a recent interview with this magazine, Drepaul said what had inspired her to launch her business was her desire to achieve numerous goals.

The young woman said that by recognizing the need to support herself beyond her role as a teacher and her responsibilities, including paying rent; she embarked on a journey of personal improvement. “In 2021, I initiated preorders for my first business, ‘Everything Online Fashion’, when things didn’t go as planned, I reflected on what else I wanted to succeed in,” she said.

That was when the idea for ‘Essential Party Supplies’ came about, she added.

“Living in Georgetown, the capital city and with various events taking place, I decided to offer essential event items like cocktail tables, disco lights, fog machines etc. I’ve secured bookings from several promoters, including those in my hometown of Berbice. Though it took time, I believe it was a worthwhile investment, as the business continues to evolve,” she explained.

Support

Drepaul said having pushed the business up on its feet, the support she received has been tremendous. She related that her family has been providing assistance in promoting her business and lending a hand during events. Also, her friends played a crucial role as they were her initial set of customers.

After being established close to a year today, the young woman said her customer-based support has been steadily growing, “which brings me optimism as an entrepreneur and brings me closer to achieving my goals.”

Challenges

She conceded that bringing her business to where it is today was no easy walk in the park, as it had its fair share of challenges.

Drepaul briefed that finding ideal clients and obtaining capital for her new venture was challenging. “It required immense strength to disregard the negativity from others, including intimidating remarks. I’ve made some progress by leveraging social media to promote my businesses, overcoming obstacles through unwavering focus on my objectives and tremendous effort,” she elaborated.

Not letting the hurdles get in the way of her achieving her ultimate goals, the young woman related to The Waterfalls magazine that she aspires to achieve a few things moving forward with her business. One goal she highlighted, is obtaining a commercial property to establish a supply store with residential overlay. She noted that by offering exceptional services, she aims to become a highly reputable service provider in her field and she plans to serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, our featured entrepreneur is of the belief that small business owners are important to our society as they inspire others to follow same. She said “Young entrepreneurs are essential in society, offering hope to those who hesitate to start their businesses. While the initial phases can be daunting, persistence is the key to success. Achieving your desired business level demands significant effort, faith, and dedication.”

When asked what more she thinks can be done to boost small businesses in our country, the young woman expressed that it is crucial to create more opportunities for them to attend conferences and connect with experienced professionals for networking purposes. Moreover, given the current employment landscape, it is imperative, she added to allocate additional grants to entrepreneurs, facilitating the launch and growth of their businesses.

Drepaul, a young woman who wears many hats, is also the owner of a business called ‘Ronny’s Custom Jewelry’, which specializes in customized stainless steel necklaces, bands, and earrings.

For those who may be interested in acquiring Drepaul’s services, one can contact her on WhatsApp on mobile number (592)645-5970.