Chanderpaul, Hetmyer set up crushing 7-wicket win for Guyana

CG United Super50 Tournament 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – Half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shimron Hetmyer headlined a strong 7-wicket win for the Guyana Harpy Eagles over Jamaica Scorpions during last evening’s battle.

The pair of left-handers oozed class during their chase, with Chanderpaul scoring 77 off 110 balls with 8 fours. Hetmyer, on the other hand, cracked 62 not out off 53 with five fours and a couple sixes, punching the lights out of the Scorpions.

The duo’s respective knocks allowed the Eagles to easily fly past their target of 181, finishing on 184-3 in 39 overs.

The 2 West Indies players found support in Tevin Imlach who scored a gritty 30, hitting a solitary four in his 57-ball knock which allowed Chanderpaul to settle after losing his opening partner.

Hetmyer played a good supporting cast role, scoring aggressively while allowing his partner on the other end to focus as the he took Guyana home with relative ease following the removal of Chanderpaul.

A string of bits and pieces scores from the Jamaicans headlined an ordinary batting outing. Brad Barnes (36), Rovman Powell (33), Chadwick Walton (26), Andre Mccarthy (23) and 20 apiece from Odean Smith and Nkrumah Bonner took the Scorpions to 181 all out in the 47th over.

The Eagles again showcased their depth in the bowling department, led by a returning pacer Niall Smith (3-26) with Kevin Sinclair’s offspin providing support with 3-48.

Captain Veerasammy Permaul snapped up 2-38 as he continued to add to his overall tally while Sherfane Rutherford matched with identical figures of 2-38, wrapping up a solid performance with the ball.