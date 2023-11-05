Baird throws ‘historic’ Javelin bronze at Pan Am Games

…Guyana ends 19th edition with two bronze, one silver

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – It was another historic night for Guyana at the 19th Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, following Lesalin Baird’s third-place finish in the men’s Javelin event.

The Julio Martínez National Stadium had already proven to be favourable for Guyana’s track athletes, and now it was Baird’s opportunity to make his mark on one of the most significant sporting events in the Americas.

In his first three attempts, Baird achieved distances of 72.87m, 73.48m, and 68.37m, which had him in fifth place.

However, it was his fourth attempt that truly made a difference. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Senior Petty Officer launched the javelin to an impressive 78.23m, which propelled him to a well-deserved spot on the podium.

Baird, who is also Guyana’s National Record Holder with a distance (78.65m), claimed the third position, just behind Henrique Nunes of Brazil (78.45m) and the USA’s Curtis Thompson (79.65m).

His achievement marked a historic milestone for Guyana, as Baird became the first athlete from the country to earn a medal in the Javelin event at the Pan Am Games.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Baird following the medal ceremony, stated, “I’ve earned this medal through sweat, tears and blood. Two years ago, I didn’t see this possible due to due to the meniscus (knee injury) that I had, but I pushed through and today I stand with a Pan Am Medal.”

Baird singled out Coach Johnny Gravesande for special mention, crediting him for guiding him through the rounds, culminating in his exceptional performance in round four, which secured his place as a medal contender.

While Guyana competed in archery, boxing, taekwondo, table tennis, weightlifting, and esports, it was the athletics team that excelled and made the most significant impact on the country’s medal count.

Emanuel Archibald concluded his remarkable 2023 season by securing a bronze medal in the men’s 100m event, while Jasmine Abrams secured a second-place finish in the women’s 100m finals.

Abrams and Archibald’s silver and bronze medals carry historical importance for Guyana, as they became the first track athletes to medal in the 100m at the Pan Games since 1959.

Their achievement marked a significant milestone in Guyana’s athletic history, and it had been two decades since Guyanese athletes Marian Burnett (800m silver) and Aliann Pompey (400m bronze) stood on the podium during the 2003 games in the Dominican Republic.

In total, Guyana has earned 20 medals at the Pan Games, with athletics contributing nine of them: one gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Notably, the only gold medal in athletics for Guyana was clinched by James Wren-Gilkes, who emerged victorious in the men’s 200m event at the 1975 Pan Am Games in Mexico City.

Guyanese athletes who competed in various sports at the Pan Games include:

Archery (Devin Persaud), Athletics (Emmanuel Archibald, Leslain Baird, Keliza Smith, Jasmine Abrams, Aliyah Abrams), Badminton (Priyanna Ramdhani), Boxing (Desmond Amsterdam, Keevin Allicock, Alesha Jackman, Emmanuel Pompey),

Table Tennis (Shemar Britton, Chelsea Edghill), Taekwondo (Ceili Peterson), Weightlifting (Krystol Chanderban, Shammah Noel), Swimming (Alika Persaud, Raekwon Noel), Esport (Hemchandra Persaud).