Annandale cutlass bandit shot dead

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a series of robberies committed between Annandale and Non Pariel on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Police identified the man as Joseph Fiffee of Buxton, ECD who is no stranger to the law. Fiffee was remanded more than once for his involvement in multiple criminal activities in the past and it is believed that he might one of the perpetrators involved in Tuesday night’s robbery spree at Annandale that left two badly wounded from chop-wounds.

On Saturday, Fiffee had a run in with the anti-crime patrol ranks at Annandale and it ended fatally for him.

“This morning (Saturday, 4th November 2023), an unknown caller contacted Vigilance Police Station and reported that Fiffee was seen riding a bicycle at Annandale,” police said.

Crime patrol ranks were sent in search of him in GPF’s pick-up. “The robbery suspect was seen riding a red bicycle with a cutlass between the bar,” police continued in its report.

When Fiffee saw the police, he began riding faster and attempted to elude the lawmen by turning into a street. Police chased him and the lawmen alleged that Fiffee pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at them.

Ranks said that they sought cover and one of them fired back at him. Fiffee then reportedly dropped his bicycle, scaled a fence and collapsed in a yard.

Video footage of the shooting seen by this publication showed armed police ranks ordering Fiffee not to move as he lay in the yard.

He was picked up by the ranks and was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was later pronounced dead around 09:44hrs.

Police recovered the gun which Fiffee allegedly used to fire at them. Two .25 spent shells were also recovered.

Fiffee was only released from prison on August 30 last after he was charged with armed robbery.

On Tuesday night, two Annandale residents were almost killed after they were attacked by bicycle bandits.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old old man identified as Ryan Persaud, sustained a fractured skull after the assailants chopped him to the head in front of his home at Peter Street, Annandale. Persaud’s life was reportedly saved by an emergency surgery.

Not long after Persaud’s attack, the bicycle bandits struck again in Annandale, this time attacking a taxi driver, while he was reversing in the vicinity of a shop. He, however, fought back but they overpowered him and dealt him several chops before carting away with his valuables including cash. Kaieteur News was able to obtain video footage of the attack on the taxi driver.

Kaieteur News understands that Fiffee was also a suspect in the Annandale robberies and a spate of robberies that took place in the area from October 21 to November 3, 2023.