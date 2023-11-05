$26M to reconstruct key Robb Street bridge

Latest update November 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The bridge at the busy junction of Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic in Georgetown which sank recently is being reconstructed by the Ministry of Public Works at the estimated cost of $26 million.
Speaking with this publication recently, an engineer attached to the project explained that the works are divided into two phases; each phrase has an estimated cost of $13 million. He stated that the bridge will be built at a standard to which it can take the load of traffic which traverses there frequently, adding that the bridge will be a pre-cast concrete, deck bridge. The project has a three-week time span in terms of completion.
During an interview, the engineer highlighted two factors that contributed to the collapsing of the bridge, which were its age and the heavy trucks that would traverse it on a daily basis. He further noted that the bridge lacks weight control. As such, for future references, this will be under consideration.
The Ministry of Public Works issued a public notice on Friday, highlighting that due to the reconstruction of the bridge, the normal flow of traffic will be disrupted. The Ministry urges motorists and pedestrian to be cautious when traversing the area, and to pay attention to all caution and directional signs. In addition, the Ministry said it regrets any inconvenience caused, and will work diligently to ensure that the road returns to normal function as quickly as possible.
