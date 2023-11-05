$161M for additional construction works of Leonora Market

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to spend some $161 million for the continuation of construction works on the Leonora Market in Region Three.

At the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that three contractors are interested in executing the works. They are Industrial Fabrication Inc., Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction, and Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction, the contractor undertaking the Parika Market project.

It was reported that in December 2022, the ministry inked a contract with S&D Construction to the tune of $149 million to complete phase one of the Leonora Market project.

The Ministry had noted that after over five decades, vendors will now benefit from a new market space conducive for plying their trade at the Leonora Market. The $149 million contract, the Ministry stated, was signed for the construction of an 8000sq. meter tarmac and upon completion of this project, it will cater to just over 700 vendors at the Leonora Market space.

The Ministry noted too that in the near future, more work will be completed at the market which will see the construction of sanitary facilities, upgraded drainage and electricity will be catered for and as time goes by, it would have an upgraded parking lot.

It was reported that when the works on the market tarmac are completed, vendors would be able to operate under better and improved conditions and this will in turn reduce the traffic congestion which would usually occur at the market area.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of Leonora Market (Phase 2), Region Three.

Construction of Hydronie Market.

Construction of Bridge No.2 at ‘C’ Field Sophia.

Rehabilitation of Bridge at ‘A’ Field, Sophia.

Repairs to Office at Southern Building of Ministry.