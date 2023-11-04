West Demerara Cricket 592 T20 final fixed for tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The 592 T20 West Demerara Cricket Final is set for tomorrow, Sunday at West Meten Meer Zorg Community Center Ground, West Demerara Champion Cornelia Ida and West Bank Champion Mc Gill Super Star will battle for the 592 trophy and cash prizes after the outstanding victory last Sunday in the semifinals at West Meten Meer Zorg.

In Semi finals one, Cornelia Ida defeated Canal #2 Sports Club 51 runs. Batting first CI scored a challenging 186 for 8 in their 20 overs with newly Guyana Super 50 selectee and CI Captain Richie Looknauth score a attractive 75 which includes four fours and three sixes Anthony Adams and Mahendra Danpaul supported With 26 And 24 apiece. Bowling for Cornelia Ida the impressive right arm pacer Narendra Persaud captured 3 for 33 from four overs.

In reply, Canal looked on course for victory with Narendra Persaud returning with the bat opening the batting scoring freely all around the ground. He eventually was out caught off the bowling of Mahendra Dhanpaul for a 38 balls 50 with Shane Graham supporting with 26 then Richie Looknauth returned with the ball to grab 4 for 26 in his four overs supported by Arayan Persaud with figures of 3 for 7 in three overs to see CI into the final.

In the second semifinal Mc Gill Super Star Of Canal Number One got the better of Independence Sports Club by 59 runs. Batting First Mc Gill scored 156 for 6 in the 20 overs. Senior Essequibo Batsman scored 50 with three sixes and two fours, Shameer Fazal supported with 40 which included two fours and one six. Bowling for Independence Ricky Sargeant one wicket for 19 runs.

Independence was only allowed to bat 15 overs after the late arrival. They never really challenge the 156 post By Mc Gill and was restricted to 97 for 7 at the end of the 15 overs Captain Anand Barath to score with 35 with four fours Adams returned with the ball to capture 3 for 19 from 3 overs with support from veteran Sudesh Persaud 3 For 14.

To setup the final clash with Cornelia Ida who will be without the service of regular Captain

Akashy Persaud and Richie Looknaut both on super 50 duties.

However, the aggressive Ushavdave Balgobin Anthony Adams Aryan Persaud and Avishkar Ramgobin.

Will try to shoulder responsibility against the experience Sudesh Persaud Ricardo Adams. Former Guyana Under19 Captain Travis Persaud in what is expected to be a even contest,

The West Demerara Cricket Association has also plan a after cricket show with a live on stage show and game for the kids and lots of giveaway.