West Demerara Cricket 592 T20 final fixed for tomorrow

Nov 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 592 T20 West Demerara Cricket Final is set for tomorrow, Sunday at West Meten Meer Zorg Community Center Ground, West Demerara Champion Cornelia Ida and West Bank Champion Mc Gill Super Star will battle for the 592 trophy and cash prizes after the outstanding victory last Sunday in the semifinals at West Meten Meer Zorg.

Ushadave Balgobin

Ushadave Balgobin

Travis Persaud

Travis Persaud

In Semi finals one, Cornelia Ida defeated Canal #2 Sports Club 51 runs.  Batting first CI scored  a challenging 186 for 8 in their 20 overs with  newly Guyana Super 50 selectee  and CI Captain  Richie Looknauth score a attractive 75  which  includes  four  fours  and three  sixes Anthony  Adams and Mahendra  Danpaul supported  With  26 And 24 apiece.  Bowling  for Cornelia Ida the impressive right  arm pacer  Narendra  Persaud  captured  3 for 33 from four  overs.

In reply, Canal  looked on course for victory with  Narendra  Persaud  returning  with  the bat opening  the batting  scoring  freely all around  the ground.  He eventually was out caught  off  the bowling  of Mahendra  Dhanpaul  for a 38 balls  50 with   Shane Graham  supporting  with 26 then Richie Looknauth  returned  with  the ball to grab  4 for 26 in his four overs supported  by  Arayan Persaud with figures  of 3 for  7 in three  overs to see CI into  the final.

In the second semifinal Mc Gill Super Star Of Canal Number One got the better of Independence Sports Club by 59 runs.  Batting First Mc Gill scored 156 for 6 in the 20 overs. Senior Essequibo Batsman scored 50 with three sixes and two fours, Shameer Fazal supported with 40 which included two fours and one six.  Bowling for Independence Ricky Sargeant one wicket for 19 runs.

Independence was only allowed to bat 15 overs after the late arrival. They never  really challenge the 156 post By Mc Gill  and was restricted  to 97 for 7 at the  end of the 15 overs  Captain  Anand Barath  to score  with  35 with  four  fours Adams returned  with  the ball  to capture 3 for 19 from  3 overs with  support from veteran Sudesh Persaud 3 For 14.

To setup the final clash with Cornelia Ida who will be without the service of regular Captain

Akashy Persaud and Richie Looknaut both on super 50 duties.

However, the aggressive Ushavdave Balgobin Anthony Adams Aryan Persaud and Avishkar Ramgobin.

Will try to shoulder responsibility against the experience Sudesh Persaud Ricardo Adams.  Former Guyana Under19 Captain Travis Persaud in what is expected to be a even contest,

The West Demerara Cricket Association has also plan a after cricket show with a   live on stage show and game for the kids and lots of giveaway.

