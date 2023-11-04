Under-pressure Eagles desperate for win today, as preliminary rounds conclude this weekend

CWI CG United Super50 Cup…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Jamaica Scorpions

– First semi-final set for November 8

Kaieteur Sports – The walls continue to close in for the Guyana Harpy Eagles, who are utterly desperate for a win today against the last-place Jamaica Scorpions as the final rounds of preliminary games conclude this weekend, setting the stage for next week’s semis and finals.

Harpy Eagles looked completely out of sorts in the last game against West Indies Academy, adding to the exclusion of Romario Shepherd, who has been their Ace with ball and bat, Guyana could face further hurdles today against a quite desperate Jamaica team.

Jamaica are dead last in 8th place and could bring others down to their level, more specifically the Guyanese who are in 6th with 25 points. Meanwhile the top four teams all have 30-plus points, making this final stretch an arms race for points and pride.

A Longshot win could put Guyana back in the fold, especially with the semi-finals set to bowl off on November 8, this last round will be important to Veerasammy Permaul and his men.

The Eagles have already been in numerous tight spots throughout the competition, having to come from behind or even bowl with extra fire to secure their 3 wins.

A down spirited Scorpions side could prove dangerous, especially with a seasoned batting line which features Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Chadwick Walton, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell and Odean Smith.

Despite their talent, the Jamaicans misfired all season and will now have one final shot to save face, as they seek to keep the Eagles in a slum.

Guyana too have not yet fully seen the great potential of their lineup, due to the mixed form of Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair, who will know that their games must be upped come today.

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford remains the key for Guyana, as the lone centurion and leading run-scorer for his team, much will rest on his shoulders today.

Bowling-wise, Guyana has been sublime, namely their gang of spinners in captain Permaul, Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie, who have been operating with huge success thus far.

But with Ronsford Beaton injured, Shepherd gone for family emergencies and Rutherford more seemingly focused on his batting form despite being amongst the wickets; speedster Shamar Joseph, should he play, will need to provide the hostility and wicket-taking prowess needed to help Guyana get out this round.

Meanwhile, Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), will look to get the better of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes as part of today’s double-header, bowling off at 9:00h.

While Sunday’s final preliminary game will see the battle of the table-leaders, Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force squaring off at Tarouba from 13:00h.

With action in the preliminary rounds ending this Sunday, action this weekend will be more intense and competitive like never before, as the race to the finals heats up.

Today’s match between Guyana and Jamaica be a Day/Night bout, with action set to bowl off from 13:00h at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba.