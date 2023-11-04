Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

TVET Unit’s Visual Arts Career Exhibition and Fair opens

Nov 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Unit on Friday opened the Visual Arts Career Exhibition and Fair.

The event, which is the first of its kind, is being hosted on the lawns of the Castellani House from November 3 to November 10 under the theme “Art as Entrepreneurship”.

Providing an overview of the event, Visual Arts Education Officer, Ms Lori-Ann Jacobs stated that it provides a unique opportunity for students to witness firsthand the contributions of artists and creative professionals across various disciplines. She also noted that it provides a platform for secondary school students to explore the entrepreneurial aspect of an art career, focusing on strategies for marketing, networking, self-promotion, and building a sustainable artistic practice.

Students inspecting some of the exhibits

Students inspecting some of the exhibits

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical), Ms Marica Andrews in brief remarks said Visual Arts serves as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and a vital component of holistic child development. As such, the TVET Unit at the Ministry of Education continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Visual Arts education in schools across Guyana.

The event showcases the talents of many artists in various forms. The lawns of the Castellani House are decorated with colourful, creative and thought-provoking art pieces. During the opening ceremony, a number of students who performed outstanding in Visual Arts at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) 2023 examination were recognised and awarded. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Champion to be decided today as St Pius tackle Redeemer Primary

Champion to be decided today as St Pius tackle Redeemer Primary

Nov 04, 2023

 Court Optical/Petra Pee-Wee U11 Football C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a thrilling prelude to the impending showdown at the 2023 Courts Optical Pee Wee Boys’...
Read More
Torginol sponsors Stephen Vieira for ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions

Torginol sponsors Stephen Vieira for ENet...

Nov 04, 2023

Under-pressure Eagles desperate for win today, as preliminary rounds conclude this weekend 

Under-pressure Eagles desperate for win today, as...

Nov 04, 2023

Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football tourney continues tomorrow

Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football...

Nov 04, 2023

West Demerara Cricket 592 T20 final fixed for tomorrow

West Demerara Cricket 592 T20 final fixed for...

Nov 04, 2023

BCB continues to roll out tournaments across Ancient County 

BCB continues to roll out tournaments across...

Nov 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The forsaken anniversary

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a historic anniversary in Guyana. And it went totally unnoticed. It was on 3rd November... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]