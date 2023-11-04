Torginol sponsors Stephen Vieira for ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions

Kaieteur Sports – Continental Group of Companies, through Torginol Paints Inc., has been confirmed as the exclusive sponsor of Guyanese biker Stephen Vieira for this weekend’s ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions a release noted.

Second in the Super Stock class to his cousin Matthew Vieira, Stephen is set to light up the track in his Yamaha R6 as he looks to finish the season on a high.

Vieira is confident that with the support of Torginol he can achieve excellence on November 5 at the South Dakota Circuit, and defend home turf against the influx of overseas riders.

On Thursday, Sachin Puri of Torginol Paints Inc., Pioneers of the Paint Industry, confirmed the company’s sponsorship of Vieira during a simple ceremony at Continental Group of Companies’ head office at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt.

Puri said: “Through this sponsorship of Stephen, we’re looking to keep growing Guyana’s sports culture. As you know, we previously had a partnership with the CPL (as the Official Paint). We’re looking to continue with these activities, growing out the social side of it and getting everybody together to have a good time.”

“We want to see Stephen leaving his mark on the track, and ‘brushing’ past all his opponents with some good results.”

Vieira, in expressing gratitude for the support, highlighted that Torginol has always been in his corner, referring to the company as part of his family.

“And I’m very grateful for that,” Vieira commented.

The Superbiker is confident in his preparation and is eager to throw down the gauntlet to the overseas riders coming to represented Team Mohamed’s.

“I’m ready to give my all on race day and defend home turf, so come out and see some thrilling and exciting racing.”

Meanwhile, Torginol Paints Inc. is also a major corporate partner for the Greatest Race of All Time’ extending an alliance with motorsports that started two decades ago.

Torginol Paints Inc., with its factory at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, and outlets and distribution centres spread across the country, manufactures a diversified range of paint and paint-related products for every surface.

The products, branded under Torga and Arbo brand names, carry a wide range of quality items, covering decorative, industrial, furniture and other finishes.

Massive support

TITLE SPONSOR: ENet

PARTNERS: Tropical Shipping, AJM Enterprise, Massy Motors, Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., Prem’s Electrical, Torginol Paints Inc. and AmCham Guyana

SPONSORS: B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Rentals, Automotive Arts, ECV Investments Limited, Stamina Energy, SBM Offshore, Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Companies, John Fernandes, Cyril’s Transportation Service, SOL, Precision Service Centre, Demerara Bank Limited, SVC Inc., Jeep, Tradewind Automotive Inc., Reliance Inc., KOBELCO, Agri Heavy Machinery Inc., Nabi Construction, Readymix and MG

MEDIA: News Room, HJ 94.1 FM, Ogle + Stone, NCN, Boost High Octane, NTN Radio and Television and Impressions.

Race fans can expect a day filled with high-speed action, nail-biting competition, and unforgettable moments.

This event is a must-attend for anyone passionate about motorsport and looking for a thrilling day at the racetrack.

Races get underway at 11:00h on November 5, with rivalry in Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Starlet Cup, Sports Tuner, Street Tuner and Super Stock and Super Sport bikes.

Pre-sale tickets are available at G$3,000 (adults) and G$1,000 (children).