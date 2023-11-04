Police recover loaded firearm at CJIA washroom

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday recovered a loaded firearm in the female washroom at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
According to the police, a 30-year-old plumber attached to the airport, reported to them that around 09:30hrs he went to the airport’s public washroom (Departures section) located at the western side of the airport compound to carry out a routine inspection.
He said as he entered the washroom, he observed a firearm on the ‘cistern’ of the toilet (in the female washroom). Upon seeing this, he reported the matter to the police. The firearm was sealed, marked and lodged in an evidence bag at Timehri Police Station. An investigation is ongoing.
