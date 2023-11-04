‘No need for border commission’

– Foreign Affairs Minister says bipartisan ministerial advisory committee already established

Kaieteur News – Amid a fallout between the government and the opposition over elements of a proposed motion on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd said on Friday that the bipartisan ministerial advisory committee on the Guyana/Venezuela Controversy is fully functional and fulfilling its mandate.

Minister Todd’s comments come on the heels of a postponed extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly, which was set to pass a motion to solidify Guyana’s stance on the border controversy. The parliamentary opposition had proposed within the motion that a non-partisan commission be established to ensure its participation.

However, Minister Todd pointed out that the already-established mechanism includes two opposition Members of Parliament, the Department of Public Information said. “We have already established a bipartisan ministerial advisory committee on the Guyana/Venezuela controversy, which the President Ali Administration inherited from the Granger Administration and we’ve left it intact,” he told the DPI.

The advisory committee consists also of several seasoned diplomats who provide critical advice to the government. “That committee meets on matters relating to the case itself before the ICJ and [other] related issues,” the minister explained. As a result, he highlighted that creating a commission will only duplicate that which already exists. “So, what we’ve recommended to the opposition is that…we already have a mechanism in place so we don’t need to duplicate it, because it would be the same persons who are now on this ministerial advisory committee would also have to sit on this commission,” Minister Todd pointed out. The minister expressed government’s openness to broadening the scope of the same committee, given the new developments coming out of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. In keeping with international law, Guyana is seeking a final and binding judgement from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the 1899 Arbitral Award remains valid and that the Essequibo region belongs to Guyana.

FORDE LASHES OUT AT PRESIDENT

Meanwhile, Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs, Roysdale Forde in a statement said President Irfaan Ali must assume his role as President and take control of the management of the Guyana border issue as required because it is evident that his vice president, Bharrat Jagdeo is incapable of doing so to yield the desired result for the people of Guyana.

In fact, he is making a mess of the situation, Forde wrote. He said the PPP is dancing and frolicking, enjoying the oil money whilst the nation lives in fear of Venezuela aggression and the deadly consequences that can impact the people of Guyana. “Guyanese need to know what is the response of the Government of Venezuela to a letter dispatched by the Ali government enquiring about its military presence on Guyana’s land since they have no legal jurisdiction over it or is part of any legitimate partnership. There are eerie similarities in the Russia/Ukraine situation and Venezuela’s ongoing aggression towards Guyana. A military presence and ratcheting support via referendum to ownership -albeit without merit- to two-thirds of our territory have created concern and understandable unease among the Guyanese people in the absence of further information from the government,” Forde a senior counsel wrote.

UNCHECKED MIGRATION

He said the unchecked migration is also of concern as the nation is kept in the dark under what legitimate authority and national plan such migrant inflow is being executed. “Unmanaged migration and accommodation of large numbers of Venezuelans in Guyana threatens Guyana’s sovereignty. Guyanese recall Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine was conducted under the threats of guns. Having established a military presence in Crimea, which has a significant Russian population, served as Vladimir Putin’s casus belli to seize land via a questionable referendum. The world is in turmoil today as a result of strong-arm tactics in 2014 which set the stage for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This war has wreaked havoc on the global food chain, created another refugee crisis, resulted in the loss of lives, dislocation, families divided, and all the incidents occasioned by war.”

According to Forde violation of international law and use of military might to seize land cannot achieve peace, home nor abroad. He said at home “we, the Guyanese people, have every reason to be concerned not only by Venezuela’s actions but more that of the silence of the Government who appear to be shooting in the dark, with no answers to appease our concerns. The seriousness of the situation is underscored with the announcement by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council of a scheduled vote (referendum) to be held on December 3, 2023 on the border controversy. This cannot be a good sign and bodes bad for Guyana.”

Ford said, that also supported are calls from members of the public for President Ali to have meaningful engagement with the Leader of the Opposition. “All Guyanese have a stake in Guyana and stand to lose. The role and duty of the Opposition in the management of Guyana, as outlined in the Constitution of Guyana, are not mere words; these words underpin the construction of a nation state where every citizen and legitimate organisation are of equal value and have shared duty and responsibility for the effective and efficient management of the state, its resources and security.”

The opposition Member of Parliament said, in this moment of history, where Mr. Ali happens to be the Head of State and Head of Government he must rise and assert himself in a befitting manner on this important issue, and provide assurance to Guyanese or evoke the vigilance required to safeguard all 83,000 square miles of Guyana, its Exclusive Economic Zone and the lives of every single Guyanese. “For whereas confidence remains in the judicial route, evident by the controversy placed before the International Court of Justice, Venezuela continues to demonstrate contempt for this process or any process that would achieve peaceful resolution. We must become vigilant and prepare for action,” Forde stated.