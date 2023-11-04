Memorial cricket match set for Courtney Gonsalves this Sunday at Reliance Sports ground

Kaieteur Sports – The showdown is set for Sunday at the Reliance Sports ground as we are ready to commemorate the life of a cricketing hero from the County of Essequibo.

Courtney Gonsalves intimidated batsmen during his representation for the Cinderella County and Guyana. He was fearsome.

The Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket league will run off this specially-arranged limited-over match.

Gonsalves had done yeoman services for Essequibo and by extension the nation before his migration to Canada.

He continued to coach passionately as well in North America, an epitome of his profound love and joy for cricket.

Many would have come under his guidance and learned so much from his teaching of the game. No doubt a proliferation of successful cricketers would narrate what they would have gained from him as well.

A number of past and present Essequibo Inter-county players will be exhibiting their skills for this sad but very special occasion.

Interested players are still asked to contact Trevis Simon if they would like to be part of Sunday’s proceedings.

Gonsalves had the distinction to be the first Essequibian to play for Guyana national team. The admirable thing after his career, he continued to serve the county’s cricket in that coaching capacity. He had the duty of a national youth selector as well and part-time cricket commentary analyst. His demise came suddenly at the age 60 having suffered illness. But this gesture is commendable from the Youth League. Ramnauth, another player with Guyana under-19 experience, stated that this will be an annual event to remember Gonsalves and it is fitting to play a match. Trophies will be at stakes.

Some players under his tutelage from the early 90s to 2003 were: Bheesham Seepersaud, Jaimini Singh, Aaron Latchman (deceased), Trenton Peters, Rovendra Mandolall, Rayon Thomas, Lawrence Farnum, Latchmikant Narine, Dinesh Joseph, Elroy Stephney, Colin Gordon, Devon Ramnauth, the late Shivanandan Madholall, Ramesh Narine, Mahendra Bennett, Ucil Amstrong, Sahadeo Hardaiow, Ray Reid, Brian Stephney, Ravendra Madholall, Sase Narine, David Wallace, Ramcharran Singh, James Chattergoon, Ryan Amsterdam, Andrew Cornelius, Birchmont Reid (deceased), Ian Gonsalves (son), Cobra Seebarran, Nikkie Burnett, Andy Monasar and Leonard Baichu among others.