Man stabbed during brawl on UG road

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man was on Friday afternoon stabbed during a street brawl along UG Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The victim has been identified as Alfred Simon, reportedly of Beterverwagting, ECD. He is presently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Kaieteur News was told.
Details surrounding the incident are sketchy at this time. However, police have detained a number of individuals for questioning and retrieved a cutlass and a Rambo knife from the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.
