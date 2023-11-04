Man stabbed during brawl on UG road

Kaieteur News – A man was on Friday afternoon stabbed during a street brawl along UG Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The victim has been identified as Alfred Simon, reportedly of Beterverwagting, ECD. He is presently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Kaieteur News was told.

Details surrounding the incident are sketchy at this time. However, police have detained a number of individuals for questioning and retrieved a cutlass and a Rambo knife from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.