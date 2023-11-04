Man in court for defrauding client $26 million

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old father of five, was on Friday charged for allegedly, defrauding another man $26 million by falsely pretending that he was in the position to acquire a plot of land and construct a house for him.
Police related that Mohammed Shaheed of Lot 56 Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD), between April 15, 2021, and July 25, 2023, falsely pretended to Terrence Sobers to be in the position to acquire a plot of land and to construct a house. The $26 million was handed over at Albert Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.
The accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to him, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was charged with the offence receiving money under false pretense. Shaheed was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Dexter Todd, who made an application for bail. The lawyer highlighted to the court that the accused is a director of SMS Realty and Development and Raydan Housing Development and that this company has a development and property acquisition agreement. Todd said that the $26 million went to the SMS Realty and Development and not to his client. To this end, the prosecution asked the court for bail to be granted in a large amount. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $500,000. The matter was then adjourned.
