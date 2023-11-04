Kitt excels at Phila TC Cross Country

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – US-born Guyanese Sean Kitt continues to turn in commendable performers across seasons with a triumph in the Phila TC Cross Country being his most recent achievement.
The young sprinter rallied to a win in his 9-10yr age group as the year draws to a close and only a few meets left in the season.
He has enjoyed a fruitful year thus far after being recognized as one of the best young athletes in the United States of America in 2022 following a bold performance at the 2022 Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) National Championships Junior Olympic.
Since then he has competed at the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) National Indoor 2023, the Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) NY Metropolitan District Championship and the AAU Region 1 Championship, to name a few.
Kitt also had a string of decent performance in cross country type events being held in the off season which is currently on.
Your oil money paying for AC schools for the foreign children, while our children sitting in the school yard to avoid the heat in the classrooms.
Nov 04, 2023Court Optical/Petra Pee-Wee U11 Football C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a thrilling prelude to the impending showdown at the 2023 Courts Optical Pee Wee Boys’...
Nov 04, 2023
Nov 04, 2023
Nov 04, 2023
Nov 04, 2023
Nov 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a historic anniversary in Guyana. And it went totally unnoticed. It was on 3rd November... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]