Kitt excels at Phila TC Cross Country

Nov 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – US-born Guyanese Sean Kitt continues to turn in commendable performers across seasons with a triumph in the Phila TC Cross Country being his most recent achievement.

Sean Kitt

The young sprinter rallied to a win in his 9-10yr age group as the year draws to a close and only a few meets left in the season.

He has enjoyed a fruitful year thus far after being recognized as one of the best young athletes in the United States of America in 2022 following a bold performance at the 2022 Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) National Championships Junior Olympic.

Since then he has competed at the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) National Indoor 2023, the Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) NY Metropolitan District Championship and the AAU Region 1 Championship, to name a few.

Kitt also had a string of decent performance in cross country type events being held in the off season which is currently on.

Sports

