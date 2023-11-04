Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football tourney continues tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Tomorrow, Sunday, November 5, the action in the Annual Hamilton Green’s 9-a-side knockout football championship will continue at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground. This tournament is currently in its quest to determine the final eight teams that will progress to the quarter-finals stage.

Following two thrilling nights of football, Back Circle, Kitty, Mocha, Stabroek Ballers, Expendables, Gold is Money, Sophia, Festival City, Airy Hall, and Stewartville each secured a victory apiece. As the competition enters its third night, the excitement is building.

This Sunday promises an exhilarating lineup of eight matches. The schedule includes Kitty facing off against Stewartville, Festival City taking on Dynamic, Stabroek Ballers challenging Mocha, Sophia competing against Belle West Stars, Back Circle meeting Airy Hall, Road Warriors clashing with Uitvlugt, Bent Street playing Herstelling, and Gold is Money facing Extanyol.

Regarding changes in the fixture, it was previously reported by Kaieteur News that the matches were rescheduled for today (Saturday). However, the tournament’s Executive Coordinator, Lennox Arthur, has communicated further updates. He clarified that the matches will remain as scheduled for Sunday, with the potential change to the date of the final.

Meanwhile, winners of these matches will earn a coveted spot in the quarter-final stages, set to take place on November 13. This tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dr. Linden Dodson, GTT, IPA, CIDI, Reunion Gold Inc, Superbet, Gafoors, E-Net, Toolsie Persaud, BK International, Star Party Rental, New GPC Inc, Busta, John Fernandes Limited, NAMILCO, and New Thriving.