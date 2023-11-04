Govt. to spend $214M to construct new Charity Market

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Following a fire earlier this year that destroyed a section of the Charity Market, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to now expend approximately $214 million to build a new market structure in the area.

This was revealed when bids for the project were opened just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Office. Three contractors have applied for the contract and they are Industrial Fabrications Inc. who bid $328,633,007, Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction who bid $287,151,986, and Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction who bid $443,919,645. The project is pegged at $214,842,148.

Kaieteur News was informed that the new market will be built at the current location. It was reported that on the night of July 6, a fire said to be electrical in origin destroyed a section of the market on the Essequibo Coast. This had resulted in the damage of 29 stalls, while 11 suffered water damage due to firefighting. Following the blaze, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo at a press conference had mentioned that the government was looking for 15 acres land to build a “high-end market and “shopping mall” for vendors at Charity.

An overhead shot of the damaged Charity Market.

Jagdeo had pointed out the land on which the current structure sits is too small to accommodate any modern type infrastructure of that scale. “…and even if you look at the part that is burnt out, it will not facilitate the growth of a modern market it is a narrow strip, less than a quarter of an acre of land”, Jagdeo explained. The Vice President had also noted that the government is looking for an area that will not be far away from central Charity and where vendors will be willing to move. During an inspection of the aftermath of the fire Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Ben had suggested that a new market will be built with all fire protection systems. He had disclosed that when the new market be constructed that it will be fully equipped with wet riser systems and other means of protection against fires.

