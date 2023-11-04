EU calls for peaceful resolution to Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

Kaieteur News – In a bid to address the longstanding border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, the European Union (EU) has taken a significant stance, insisting that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be the paramount venue for resolving this matter.

This pivotal declaration came from the EU’s Ambassador to Guyana, René van Nes, during a press conference held Friday morning. With an air of diplomacy and unwavering commitment to international law, Ambassador van Nes stressed that the EU firmly believes in the efficacy of international law and multilateral institutions when it comes to addressing complex international disputes.

“The position of the EU here is that we strongly feel that international law and multilateral institutions are the appropriate framework for addressing international disputes,” he asserted, emphasizing the importance of a cooperative, global approach.

This perspective, as Van Nes pointed out, is not isolated but resonates with numerous international partners who also advocate for the peaceful resolution of such conflicts. In a nod to the power of international collaboration, Van Nes reiterated the EU’s support for the ICJ as the designated mechanism to handle this intricate border issue. “We very clearly refer to the (ICJ) as the agreed mechanism to deal with this situation, and we call on all parties to avoid anything that will escalate the situation,” he emphasised, underscoring the significance of adherence to internationally-recognised means of dispute resolution.

While the Ambassador refrained from commenting on Venezuela’s upcoming December 3 referendum, which seeks public support for a possible annexation of Guyana’s Essequibo region, he reinforced the critical message that parties must adhere to an internationally-supported mechanism for settling the controversy. It was stated too that the peaceful resolution of this complex issue remains a shared goal of the European Union and its international allies, emphasizing the significance of diplomacy and cooperation on the global stage.

The long-standing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela revolves around Venezuela’s claim to a significant portion of Guyana, which includes the entire Essequibo region and its offshore exclusive economic zone. Guyana initiated proceedings against Venezuela on March 29, 2018, requesting the court to “confirm the legal validity and binding effect of the award regarding the boundary between the Colony of British Guiana and the United States of Venezuela, dated October 3, 1899.”On November 14, the ICJ will hear Guyana’s recent request for provisional measures aimed at thwarting Venezuela’s controversial plan to claim Guyanese territory, Essequibo.